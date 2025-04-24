403
China Demands US to Abandon ‘Threats’ in Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) China has stated that the United States must end its use of "threatening" and "coercing" tactics if it genuinely intends to resolve the current tariff-related dispute through dialogue.
On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized that successful negotiations require "equality, mutual respect, and reciprocity," according to a statement reported by the media.
This response came after United States Leader Donald Trump remarked that the 145 percent tariffs on goods from China are "very high" and would be "significantly reduced but it won't be zero."
In reaction, Guo criticized Washington’s dual approach, saying, "Saying one thing while putting maximum pressure on China is not the right way to engage with China, nor will it work."
His remarks highlighted Beijing’s dissatisfaction with the US strategy of simultaneous negotiation and escalation.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly described the current trade dynamic as akin to a commercial blockade.
Despite this, he clarified that Washington does not aim to entirely sever economic ties with China.
He also suggested that a broad, inclusive trade agreement between the two nations could be achievable within the next two to three years.
Earlier in the month, President Trump had introduced a 90-day suspension on his “reciprocal” tariffs affecting imports from various countries, excluding China.
Instead of easing tensions, his administration has intensified the trade dispute with Beijing by imposing import duties on Chinese products that now reach up to 145 percent.
