Shablia Turrets, Rys Platforms, Liut Combat Robot: Brave1 Head Speaks Of Defense Tech Solutions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over two years since the Brave1 defense tech cluster was launched, more than 1,500 developers have joined the platform and registered over 3,500 technology solutions.

The relevant statement was made by Brave1 Director Nataliia Kushnerska in an interview with Ukrinform.

“More than 3,500 solutions from over 1,500 Ukrainian companies have been registered on the Brave1 platform. Speaking of drones and ground robotics, about 90% of producers are members of our platform,” Kushnerska said.

About 80% of defense tech solutions used on the front were created by the Brave1 participants. They include ShaBlia turrets, Rys platforms, ShaBlia and Rys combinations, Liut combat robot, D-21-11 automatic turret, DevDroi reconnaissance robots, TerMIT logistics and evacuation platform, Volia-E ground drone.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry codified more than 50 electronic warfare tools from the developers registered on the platform.

The priority areas being funded by the Brave1 cluster for the development of innovations include the production of missiles, lasers, drone carriers, underwater drones, explosive mixtures and substances, as well as AI-related developments, such as the swarms of drones.

“In addition, we provide grants for certain unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robots, i.e. what gives us an advantage on the front,” Kushnerska explained.

In her words, over the past two years, the Brave1 defense tech cluster participants have obtained more than 500 grants, totaling over UAH 2.2 billion, to improve and develop their innovations.

“Currently, Brave1 has already provided more than 500 grants to developers, totaling over UAH 2.2 billion. [...] For 2025, we have UAH 650 million in budget financing to support projects with grants and over UAH 2 billion in special financing, i.e. the so-called additional competitions at the request of the security and defense sector,” Kushnerska told.

According to her, with the support of the state, technology startups received a powerful impetus for further development.

“I sincerely believe that, without the financial support we launched for teams in 2023, we would not have had such a rapid technology growth. Many companies are grateful for our grants, which allowed them to create and test a prototype, and then attract investment at the scaling stage,” Kushnerska noted.

Recently, the Brave1 cluster has resumed its grant support programme. Producers can obtain UAH 500,000 to UAH 8 million in grants for their developments.

Additionally, the Brave1 participants can involve investors in their projects. A total of USD 8 million was invested in their products and concepts in 2023, and USD 40 million – in 2024. This year, the Brave1 cluster expects to attract up to USD 100 million in investments.

“Currently, the Brave1 portfolio includes over 290 investors from 35 countries, which are actively investing in Ukrainian startups. More than 70 companies received investment funds last year. Initially, such investments were around USD 20,000-30,000. Today, we have public cases of USD 3-5 million each, as well as non-public cases that exceed USD 10 million,” Kushnerska concluded.

A reminder that the Brave1 cluster resumed its grant support programme for the developers of defense tech solutions. Currently, the state provides UAH 500,000 to UAH 8 million in grant funds for the Ukrainian producers working on defense tech developments in the field of unmanned ground vehicle swarms, ballistic missiles, mine-laying boats, and fiber-optic kamikaze drones.