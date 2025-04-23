THE PENINSULA CHICAGO UNVEILS SEEING THE WORLD, A CONTEMPORARY ART EXHIBITION

Curated by Erin Dziedzic, the latest Art in Resonance program features works from the renowned Bill and Christy Gautreaux Collection

Images here

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peninsula Chicago is proud to present Seeing the World, a compelling contemporary art exhibition featuring a curated selection from the Bill and Christy Gautreaux Collection. Curated by Erin Dziedzic, this exhibition showcases a diverse range of works by artists from around the globe, offering an inspiring exploration of contemporary perspectives. Seeing the World is on display throughout the hotel's public spaces from early-April 2025 - coinciding with the city's premier art fair, EXPO CHICAGO (April 24 to 27)- through early-June 2025, continuing The Peninsula Chicago's long-standing tradition of engaging the community through exceptional art partnerships.

Art in Resonance:

This installation is the latest iteration of Art in Resonance, The Peninsula Hotels' global contemporary art program dedicated to supporting emerging and mid-career artists, while creating deeply immersive art experiences for guests and visitors.

About the Exhibition:

This thoughtfully assembled exhibition features the work of 36 artists living and working in cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New Delhi, New York, and Seattle. Seeing the World amplifies the narratives, ideas, and creative visions of artists from diverse global perspectives. Notably, the exhibition highlights artists who have established their studios in each of the three locations of The Peninsula Hotels in the Americas, further connecting the collection's themes of place, culture, and artistic dialogue.

The exhibition offers a deeper look into the Gautreauxes' commitment to collecting works by women, artists of color, and those historically underrepresented in the art world. Their forward-thinking approach is evident in their early acquisitions of pieces by Cuban artist Belkis Ayón, whose distinctive collographic prints have experienced a resurgence since the 1990s. The collection has long engaged with themes of the Black diaspora-its legacy and its future-through works by artists such as Nick Cave, Sam Gilliam, Tau Lewis, Steve Locke, Shinique Smith, Reginald Sylvester II, and others. Additionally, the Gautreauxes have been dedicated to supporting artists like Denzil Forrester, a Grenadian-British painter whose decades-long practice gained renewed recognition with his first institutional survey in 2023.

This selection of 46 works by emerging to established artists showcases a diverse range of styles, approaches, and themes-both deeply personal and universally resonant-across a dazzling array of media. Esteban Ramón Pérez draws from his skills in upholstery, fusing fiber materials and found objects like boxing gloves to create works that engage both the cultural and artistic sensibilities of his Chicano heritage while reflecting on the visual language of postcolonial history. Representing the United States at the 60th Venice Biennale in 2024, Jeffrey Gibson incorporates beads and text to make Indigenous identities visible on quintessential American icons, such as the punching bag, emphasizing the intersections of Indigenous and white American traditions. Throughout Seeing the World, artists spark meaningful dialogues, their works intersecting in unexpected ways to reveal compelling material and thematic connections.

The exhibition also explores the interplay between narrative, figuration, and abstraction through works by Diedrick Brackens, Leilah Babirye, Chitra Ganesh, LaToya Hobbs, Wendy Red Star, and others. Curator Erin Dziedzic's vision is to offer a glimpse into the global scope of this multigenerational collection while highlighting shared thematic threads and the uniquely innovative material approaches of the featured artists. This perspective aligns with the Gautreauxes' long-standing commitment to collecting, which is deeply rooted in their engagement with artists, their creative processes, and the subjects they explore.

"The artists help me understand how complex the world is," says Bill Gautreaux. "Art has helped me navigate, change the way I think, shift the lens and focus, and put things in perspective. If you change the way you think, you can change your world."

"The Peninsula's goal is to showcase stimulating art within the hotel that provokes thought, emotion, and dialogue. This is our tenth year to host an exhibition during EXPO CHICAGO and this year it is our largest installation to date," says Maria Zec, Regional Executive Vice President, USA and Managing Director, The Peninsula Chicago. "We are delighted to present Seeing the World throughout the hotel's public space for the next two months. This thoughtful exhibition highlights a variety of mediums and some of the most unique and interesting art from Bill and Christy Gautreaux's Collection. All are invited to visit the hotel to enjoy the art – you don't need to be a hotel, restaurant, or spa patron."

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Peninsula Hotels

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED