2025-04-23
Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-04-23 04:18:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Chord Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chord Energy)

HOUSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD ) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central

Live Webcast:

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.

You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:

Dial-in:

1-800-836-8184

Intl. Dial-in:

1-646-357-8785

Conference ID:

12817

Website:

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, May 14, 2025 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

1-888-660-6345

Intl. replay:

1-646-517-4150

Replay access:

12817 #

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at .

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 14 - 15, 2025

TPH&Co. Hotter 'N Hell Conference

May 28 - 30, 2025

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

June 3 - 4, 2025

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

June 4 - 5, 2025

Bank of America Energy and Power Credit Conference

June 24 - 25, 2025

JP Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contact:

Chord Energy Corporation
Bob Bakanauskas, Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 404-9600
[email protected]

SOURCE Chord Energy

