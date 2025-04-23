Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Chord Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chord Energy) HOUSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD ) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Central. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Live Webcast:

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 14 - 15, 2025

TPH&Co. Hotter 'N Hell Conference May 28 - 30, 2025

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference June 3 - 4, 2025

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference June 4 - 5, 2025

Bank of America Energy and Power Credit Conference June 24 - 25, 2025

JP Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Contact:

Chord Energy Corporation

Bob Bakanauskas, Vice President, Investor Relations

(281) 404-9600

[email protected]

