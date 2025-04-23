Zurich Insurance Extends Title Sponsorship Of Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Through 2030

A PGA TOUR partner since 2005, Zurich continues long-standing commitment to the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and AVONDALE, La., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich Insurance, the Fore!Kids Foundation and the PGA TOUR today announced a multi-year extension to Zurich's title sponsorship of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The renewal builds upon the company's two-decade partnership with the PGA TOUR, which first began in 2005, and continues Zurich's commitment to the City of New Orleans and its surrounding community through 2030.

Zurich began its sponsorship of the Zurich Classic two decades ago as an individual team event before working with the TOUR in 2017 to create its current team format. As the only FedExCup team event on the PGA TOUR schedule, the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins tomorrow, April 24, at TPC Louisiana, with teammates Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry returning to defend their 2024 title. The event, which also features Zurich Golf Ambassadors Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa, will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount+, GOLF Channel, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and distributed internationally via the TOUR's World Feed.

"After celebrating 20 years of title sponsorship just one year ago, the PGA TOUR is thrilled to extend our partnership with Zurich Insurance and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with its unique team format that fans have embraced," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Throughout New Orleans and the State of Louisiana, Zurich has become synonymous with the definition of a good corporate citizen through the significant economic and charitable impact created in the community. It's a true success story."

Zurich assumed sponsorship of the event in 2005, months before Hurricane Katrina devastated the region. Zurich and its employees became deeply rooted in New Orleans' recovery, and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans became the first major sporting event to commit to returning to the city for 2006. Zurich executives and employees have been intimately involved ever since with the community and the charitable initiatives of tournament host organization Fore!Kids Foundation.

"We're excited to extend our partnership with the PGA TOUR, the Fore!Kids Foundation and the city of New Orleans. Our connection to this resilient city runs deep, and the Zurich Classic has supported that resilience over the past two decades," said Zurich CEO of North America Kristof Terryn. "As the only team event on the PGA TOUR, the Zurich Classic lets players compete alongside family and friends. Just like golfers adapt and leverage strengths, we do the same as a leading insurer, helping our customers meet tomorrow prepared. We look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together."

Since Zurich became title sponsor, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has raised more than $30 million for charitable organizations such as St. Michael Special School and Blessings in a Backpack, including a record $3.3 million raised in 2024. New this year, Zurich has pledged an additional $25,000 to First Tee – Greater New Orleans to help empower local kids and teens through golf and $50,000 to the Ellis Marsalis Center that serves the people of New Orleans through youth music education and other community programs.

"We are so pleased that Zurich has extended its title sponsorship of our annual PGA TOUR event and thank Zurich's leadership for their belief in our efforts," said Mark Romig, Board Chairman, Fore!Kids Foundation. "For more than 20 years, our foundation has been privileged to experience Zurich's inspiring commitment to our community and region, and I know I speak for the dozens of non-profit organizations who directly benefit from Zurich's generosity. With their support, these organizations work tirelessly to build a better future for children across the region. We are also pleased to continue supporting Zurich's commitment to creating a more sustainable footprint at our annual event, helping build a better environment for this and future generations."

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is contested at TPC Louisiana, which last year celebrated its 20th anniversary. The Pete Dye-designed course hosted its first Zurich Classic in May 2005 only to experience major flooding and the loss of more than 2,000 trees just a few months later as Hurricane Katrina made landfall that August. English Turn Country Club stepped in to host the event in 2006 – the first major sporting event held in the area post-Katrina – before returning to TPC Louisiana in 2007.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+.

Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR, and on social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram (in Spanish , Korean and Japanese ), LinkedIn , TikTok , X (in English , Spanish and Japanese ), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish ), WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao and Douyin .

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America delivers insurance and risk management services to help make businesses and people more resilient. As one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals, Zurich serves mid-sized and large businesses, including over 90% of the Fortune 500. It employs 10,000 people in the United States and Canada. Recognized by Fortune as one of the "World's Most Admired Companies," Zurich has earned its reputation through dedication and excellence.

Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading global multi-line insurer founded over 150 years ago. Zurich serves over 75 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns.

Reflecting its purpose to 'create a brighter future together,' Zurich offers protection services that go beyond traditional insurance, to support its customers in building resilience. Since 2020, the Zurich Forest project supports reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil's Atlantic Forest.

The Group has more than 63,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at and .

SOURCE Zurich North America

