Chai Point And Medhavi Skills University Sign Mou To Launch Nationwide Learn While You Earn Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai | April 23, 2025: Chai Point, the world's largest tea-led beverage platform, and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a pioneering university focused on skill-integrated higher education, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Chai Point's headquarters in Bengaluru to collaboratively drive workforce development and vocational learning through the innovative "Learn While You Earn" model.
The pan-India initiative will be implemented across all Chai Point locations, offering UGC and AICTE-recognized educational programs to frontline team members. The program welcomes all front-line employees who have completed 10th and 12th standard, with no age restrictions, to pursue one-year certificate programs, two-year Diploma in Vocation (D), and three-year Bachelor of Vocation (B) programs, respectively.
The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President - Industry Relations, MSU and Mr. Kalappa K B, CHRO, Chai Point and Mr. Allen Mathias, AGM MTA, Chai Point. The partnership focuses on three core areas: enhancing access to work and industry-integrated educational programs, fostering career development through hands-on skill acquisition, and collaboratively designing industry-relevant curricula. Participants will gain practical experience while pursuing their education through this program being offered at Chai Point retail outlets pan India.
"We are thrilled to partner with Medhavi Skills University to cultivate the next generation of talent through the 'Learn While You Earn' model," said Kalappa K.B., Head of People at Chai Point. "This initiative offers individuals the opportunity to elevate their education while contributing meaningfully to the workplace, reflecting our commitment to education, sustainability, and workforce empowerment."
The initiative currently serves Chai Point's workforce of over 900 frontline team members across the CP Experience and CP Everywhere divisions. It offers the entire frontline team an opportunity to enroll in work-integrated education programs. As the partnership progresses, there are plans to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chai and Coffee Brewing, as well as to develop specialized MBA programs for mid-to senior-level management, further strengthening career growth opportunities within the organization.
Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder and Chancellor, Medhavi Skills University, said "Partnering with Chai Point enables us to deliver industry integrated programs that are grounded in real-world experience in the quick service restaurants and beverage industry. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of creating meaningful employment opportunities".
“This partnership exemplifies our mission to co-create scalable Industry ready workforce development models that empower individuals through skill-based, industry-aligned education,” said Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President – Industry Relations, MSU.
Established in 2011, Chai Point serves millions daily through its extensive network of 180 retail stores across 9 major cities and over 3,900 workplace community hubs in 119 cities. The company maintains its position as a leader in the QSR and beverage segment, while MSU, with over 300 industry partners, continues to revolutionize work-integrated education programmes for skilling the youth.
This strategic collaboration represents a significant step toward bridging the education-employment gap while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the workforce. Through this partnership, both organizations demonstrate their commitment to enhancing employability and contributing to national workforce readiness initiatives.
About Medhavi Group
Medhavi Group is a pioneering organization dedicated to skill development, industry-integrated education, and nation-building. Through Medhavi Foundation and Medhavi Skills University (MSU), the group has transformed over 2.2 lakh lives across India. Medhavi Foundation, a not-for- profit organization and a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner, operates 300+ training centers, including 10+ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK). It is empanelled with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as a Third-Party Aggregator (TPA) under NAPS and collaborates with industry leaders like TCS, Emami, and Honda for CSR-driven skill programs. Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, is established under the 2021 Medhavi Skills University Act. It is the 1st university in India to integrate NEP 2020 in an industry led format. MSU is also the youngest skills university to win medals at India Skills 2024, representing Sikkim on a national stage and preparing students for the World Skills Contest in France. Recognized by Economic Times as the Best Brand in Education, MSU is one of two universities approved by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) to offer Work Integrated ITI (CTS) programs under the Flexi MoU Scheme. Among 1,200 Indian universities, MSU is one of four recognized“Awarding Body” by NCVET.
