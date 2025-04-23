Vernier Science Education Partners With Newly Formed Nonprofit Science & Technology Advancement Center (STAC)

STAC will work collaboratively with the company, as well as on independent initiatives, to advance new and emerging technology for science classrooms

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a longstanding leader in science education, Vernier Science Education is partnering with the newly formed Science & Technology Advancement Center (STAC) to further support educators and students through the advancement of new and emerging technology. STAC, an independent nonprofit, will work collaboratively with Vernier Science Education.

"By partnering with STAC, we are strengthening our commitment to evidence-based STEM education," said Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "They are currently helping us ground our work in research-based best practices. Together, we are ensuring new technologies enhance meaningful hands-on learning experiences for all students."

Led by Executive Director Chris Lazzaro and Operations Director Velma Itamura, STAC was founded to transform educational outcomes by integrating cutting-edge technology into teaching practices, curriculum development, and assessment. The organization is specifically focused on teacher training, curriculum development, assessment, technology integration, research and development, and advocacy.

"Our partnership with Vernier reflects a shared understanding that technology should empower-not overshadow-great teaching," said Lazzaro. "By working together, we're creating tools and experiences that support deeper learning, greater equity, and real-world relevance in science classrooms across the country."

STAC has worked on a wide range of projects including the development and transition of the NAEP framework, the integration of emerging technologies into NGSS-aligned curricula, and the adaptation of science curriculum to support diverse learning needs. STAC has also led efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into curriculum design, assessment, and reporting, and has played a pivotal role in the creation of state summative assessments. These projects reflect STAC's commitment to advancing science education and making it more accessible, effective, and impactful.

Lazzaro has been a leader in science education for nearly 20 years. Before co-founding STAC, he served as the director of science at New Meridian, where he led the development of science assessments and facilitated an interstate exchange of science content. He also served as the senior director of science education at the College Board for more than 11 years.

Itamura brings more than 29 years of experience spanning teaching, curriculum development, and state and national leadership roles to STAC. Most recently, Itamura was the science strategy manager for New Meridian, where she led initiatives to develop high-quality assessment frameworks and championed sensemaking of phenomena in science education. Her leadership in state and national roles resulted in improved assessment practices, professional development for educators, and more equitable educational opportunities for all students.

To learn more about Vernier Science Education, visit . To learn more about STAC, visit .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED