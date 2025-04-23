The University Of San Diego And Palomar Health Open The Doors To The New Palomar Health Student Wellness Center

Representatives from Palomar Health and USD gather for the Palomar Health Student Wellness Center ribbon cutting.

- Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar HealthSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The University of San Diego (USD) and Palomar Health, California's largest public healthcare district, are excited to announce the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the state-of-the-art Palomar Health Student Wellness Center on USD's campus.The three-story 80,000-square-foot facility, along with another 69,000 square feet of outdoor space, sets a new standard for inclusive wellness resources for the campus community, housing NCAA Division 1 basketball practice facilities for the university's student-athletes.The Palomar Health Student Wellness Center represents a shared commitment among Palomar Health and USD to promote health education, research and community engagement in the San Diego region. By leveraging Palomar Health's expertise in healthcare services and USD's dedication to academic excellence, this new facility will help drive positive health outcomes and create lasting impacts for both students and the greater San Diego region.From functional training areas to rejuvenation labs with nap pods, the wellness center covers multiple aspects to help students, faculty and campus community members focus on their personal and holistic wellbeing. Students can take their workouts outside on large open turf or join fitness classes including dance, pickleball or yoga for college credit. Other classes such as cycling, cardio dance or sound therapy will be available for the entire campus community at a heavily discounted price.The wellness center also offers numerous ways for students to decompress and focus on their holistic wellbeing, from an infrared PEMF mat, an art therapy zone or even a telehealth sound-proof booth to connect with a mental health counselor. Additionally, the center will include a juice bar and a teaching kitchen and will hold special events to celebrate wellness to bring people together as a community.As one of only 16 universities to be on the Princeton Review's 2025 Mental Health Services Honor Roll , the wellness center is a part of a larger mission by USD and Palomar Health to make wellness widely accessible and provide students with a variety of tools to help them create healthy habits for years to come.The university will continue the celebration of the wellness center's grand opening all year long by kicking off the "Year of Wellness." Student ambassadors will educate the campus community on all of the university's wellness resources. In addition, community-wide event programming will provide new opportunities for the Torero community to learn about a variety of wellness tools.The naming of the Palomar Health Student Wellness Center is just one component of a transformative partnership between USD and Palomar Health. The partnership will provide placement opportunities for marriage and family therapy and nursing students, collaboration on future initiatives and services for students and opportunities for telehealth support in the future.“Palomar Health is honored to partner with the University of San Diego and introduce the new Palomar Health Student Wellness Center,” said Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health.“The state-of-the-art wellness center will serve as a testament to the limitless potential of Palomar Health and USD's community-centered health and wellness initiatives through our momentous partnership. Together, we are helping to reimagine what healthcare means for a new generation - one that is informed, proactive and encouraged to prioritize wellness.”“Student wellness has always been a priority at USD. As a university, we believe it is our mission to optimize the intellectual potential of our students which includes not only a holistic education but providing students with the wellness tools they need to live inspired and meaningful lives. The Palomar Health Student Wellness Center is equipped with a variety of resources for students to develop healthy habits that will set them up for success during their time here at USD and beyond,” said James T. Harris III, president of the University of San Diego.ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGOStrengthened by the Catholic intellectual tradition, we confront humanity's challenges by fostering peace, working for justice and leading with love. With more than 8,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states, USD is the youngest independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States. USD's eight academic divisions include the College of Arts and Sciences, the Knauss School of Business, the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering, the School of Law, the School of Leadership and Education Sciences, the Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies, and the Division of Professional and Continuing Education. In 2021, USD was named a“Laudato Si' University” by the Vatican with a seven-year commitment to address humanity's urgent challenges by working together to take care of our common home.ABOUT PALOMAR HEALTHEstablished in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is nationally recognized as operating one of America's 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women's health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, and robotic surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region and beyond. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth .

Karla Nafarrate

InnoVision Marketing Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.