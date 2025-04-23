A Fresh Start For Floors And Entrepreneurs: Recoat Revolution Franchise Gains Traction

ReCoat Revolution Awards 21 Territories in Just Four Months

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReCoat Revolution, the industry leader in fast and mess-free floor refinishing, is celebrating an incredible start to their franchising journey with seven franchisees awarded 21 territories in the four months since launching.

With its innovative "Clean" approach to floor restoration, ReCoat Revolution provides homeowners and businesses with a seamless solution to revive their floors without the hassle, dust, or downtime associated with traditional refinishing methods.

St. Louis Team joins North Atlanta franchisee for his grand opening: from left to right, Nick Lauer, Will Walton, and Steve Lauer.

Enjoying some family time: from left to right, Angie Lauer, Nick Lauer, and Steve Lauer.

"After years of wear and tear from raising our four children and two big dogs, I was embarrassed for guests to come over one evening. So, my husband promised to have the floors refinished by lunchtime! After seeing the power of what is now known as the Clean ReCoat Process, I founded ReCoat Revolution to provide this revolutionary service to help other families bring their well-loved floors back to life," said founder and CEO, Angie Lauer.

"Our goal is simple: to treat our customers' homes and businesses as if they were our own. That means we're looking for franchisees who understand our customer service perspective and purpose. Together, we're building a company that promotes a positive, impactful influence on the world - one home at a time."

ReCoat Revolution's unique refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability. The eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The franchise HQ and corporate location in St. Louis, MO, is a true family business as Angie is joined by her husband Steve and son Nick to support the rapidly growing network of franchisees, currently launched across Texas, the Carolinas, and Georgia. Eager to give their emerging franchise the best start possible, the team partnered with franchise development consultancy, BrandONE.

"Using the expertise of the BrandONE team has been, without a doubt, the best decision we made in our franchising journey so far. They're so much more than just franchise sales and candidate recruiters, we're developing infrastructure for sustainable growth and I really feel they're invested in our brand," added Angie.

Launching their ReCoat Revolution franchise in the North DFW Metroplex, TX, this week are Joe and Jennifer Worrel. It's a special milestone for veteran Joe, who took a career break to support a busy family whilst Jennifer continued an impressive journey through corporate life in the downstream gas and oil industry. "We've relocated five times before settling in Southlake, taking on plenty of home renovations and upgrades as a part of those moves. It was important that any business we invested in be something that solved real problems for people in our community," said Joe.

With the transformative magic of the Clean ReCoat Process, our franchisees and their teams revitalize a property's allure, bolster its resilience, and amplify its overall value. ReCoat Revolution is now holding discovery days for the right applicants to find out more, visit [email protected] or call (980) 231-1964.

About ReCoat Revolution:

ReCoat Revolution provides customers with exceptionally quick, professional cleaning and refinishing for their floors. We choose to serve others as we would want to be served, pursuing every opportunity for individual and collective growth, developing our God-given talents and strengths.

At ReCoat Revolution, we aim to set a new standard for customer service in the home service industry through our ground-breaking refinishing services. We aim to transform our customers' expectations for their floor cleaning and refinishing - one floor at a time.

