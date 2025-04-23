Momcozy Spotlights Breastfeeding Innovation At Leading Maternal Health Event In Doha

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global maternal and infant brand Momcozy joined a major pregnancy and childbirth event at Sidra Hospital in Doha, Qatar, organized by My Pregnancy Arabia, in collaboration with CellSave, a leading provider of advanced stem cell preservation services. The event gathered over 50 pregnant women, medical experts, and families for a day focused on maternal wellness, childbirth preparation, and breastfeeding education.

At the event, attendees engaged with Momcozy representatives-present through the support of local partner Qatarmoms -and explored the brand's featured innovations: the M9 and M5 wearable breast pumps, designed for hands-free, discreet, and quiet use to support mobility and flexibility. Also featured were silver-plated nipple shields, offering safe, soothing relief for soreness, irritation, or latch issues-especially valuable during the early postpartum period.

Complementing these offerings were customized gift sets, curated with thoughtful combinations of products for pregnancy and postpartum needs. These sets are tailored for gifting occasions such as baby showers or hospital visits and include essential items that demonstrate both functionality and emotional consideration for mothers.

Momcozy's participation in the event aligned with its brand philosophy of“Evolving for Mom and Cozy”, a mission that drives the company to create adaptive solutions that respond to the evolving demands of motherhood. By actively listening to mothers worldwide, Momcozy gains deep insight into their needs, challenges, and daily realities-transforming that understanding into thoughtful, comfort-focused products that deliver meaningful support.

Throughout the day, attendees took part in sessions led by healthcare professionals that covered key topics including prenatal nutrition, emotional well-being, labor preparation, and postpartum recovery. These expert-led sessions were complemented by product demonstrations and community discussions that promoted knowledge sharing and confidence building.

CellSave, as one of the event's key collaborators, also contributed to the day's focus on long-term maternal and infant care. With cutting-edge proprietary technology and a customer-centric approach, the company is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality in stem cell preservation.

Momcozy's display attracted attention for its hands-on approach and focus on real-world solutions. Many expectant mothers took the opportunity to explore how Momcozy products could fit into their routines, especially those seeking options that reduce the stress associated with breastfeeding.

Participation in this event marked another milestone in Momcozy's growing presence in the Middle East, where the brand continues to build strong relationships with local families and maternity care providers. In Qatar, that presence is further supported by Qatarmoms, a dedicated platform founded by a new mother who recognized the challenge of sourcing reliable products for her child. Their shared mission-of making trusted, high-quality maternity care more accessible-continues to empower local moms with thoughtful product solutions.

The event also provided an opportunity for direct feedback and connection, allowing the brand to better understand how to serve mothers in Qatar and beyond. With every interaction, Momcozy reinforces its belief that parenting support should be accessible, adaptable, and rooted in care.

Through this initiative, Momcozy continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in motherhood, offering more than just products-delivering a full ecosystem of comfort, support, and confidence to mothers worldwide.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternal care brand dedicated to enhancing the lives of mothers and babies through science-backed, comfort-focused solutions. From pregnancy to postpartum, Momcozy creates practical, emotionally attuned products designed to meet the real-world needs of modern parenting.

