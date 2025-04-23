403
Call To Blend Tradition With Science For Water Solutions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A talk at Earthna Summit 2025 on Tuesday focused on the vital connection between traditional ecological knowledge and modern science to address global water scarcity challenges, citing examples like Oman's Aflaj irrigation systems.
Titled“Water Scarcity: Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Resilience”, the session brought together experts who highlighted the need to integrate time-tested practices with cutting-edge technology to achieve lasting water security.
Dr Raha Hakimdavar, a hydrologist, science policy expert, and senior adviser at Georgetown University in Qatar and the Earth Commons Institute, argued that traditional knowledge is not a separate entity from the scientific method.
She underlined the ingenious Aflaj irrigation systems of Oman, which have sustained communities for centuries, as prime examples of innovation rooted in careful observation and experimentation.
“If we look at the ingenuity that existed from centuries ago... these were innovations... based on science, on experimentation. Science, what is it really? It is the power of observations,” stressed Dr Hakimdavar on the importance of considering traditional water management systems alongside (rather than in isolation from), modern scientific advancements and engineering practices, pointing their potential compatibility.
She cautioned against relying solely on technological solutions to solve the water crisis, saying:“Technology alone is not going to help us address our challenges moving forward”. She pointed out the need for a deeper understanding of water as a finite and precious resource.
Dr Hakimdavar urged a shift in perspective, noting that many in modern society have become disconnected from the origins and inherent value of water.
Dr Ann-Perry Witmer, a teaching associate/professor at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana and originator of Contextual Engineering, echoed the call for a more holistic approach.
She challenged the assumption that experts already possess all the answers and emphasised the importance of listening to and building trust with local communities before imposing solutions.
“We need to teach our engineers, our policymakers to think like water,” she said, alluding to the need for adaptable and collaborative strategies.
Dr Manzoor Qadir, deputy director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, offered a concise framework for integrating traditional knowledge into water management practices.
He proposed an“intricate approach” based on the three“As”: Acknowledge, Advocate, and Appreciate:“Unless we really acknowledge there is a wealth of knowledge sitting in indigenous communities... that is still valid today, and then advocate for it and then appreciate”.
Dr Rajendra Singh, chairman of Tarun Bharat Sangh, widely known as“the Waterman of India”, shared some insights into the transformative power of community-led water conservation initiatives.
He described how empowering communities to take ownership of their water resources can lead to the revival of rivers, the restoration of ecosystems, and the reversal of migration patterns.
“When we start the work, the community joined hands,” Dr Singh said, highlighting the essential role of local engagement.
The Earthna Summit, which concludes today (April 23), serves as a crucial platform for experts, policymakers, and community leaders to engage in collaborative problem-solving through presentations, interactive panel discussions, workshops, and roundtables.
