Establish A United Front Against Fraud By Leveraging Credit Reporting As Your First Line Of Defense

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --the industry leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable management technology, has introduced a new method to report and track fraudulent customers, crowning its industry-leading fraud suite with a human-led, data-informed reporting system.

“Credit managers play a critical role in identifying and stopping bad actors,” says Louis Ifeguni, CEO at Bectran.“By embedding their expertise directly into the verification process, we're not only improving accuracy-we're elevating the strategic value they bring to their organization.”

Advanced Fraud Alerting and Analysis

In today's AI-driven fraud landscape, gaps in communication channels between departments can significantly increase a business's risk exposure. When key stakeholders are unaware of potential threats, fraud reporting on applications becomes fragmented-leaving businesses vulnerable and divided.

To prevent bad actors from slipping through cracks due to miscommunication, inconsistent verification processes, and limited visibility across teams, Bectran has introduced intelligent workflows that seal the gaps in fraud reporting. By surfacing risks as they are flagged, Bectran equips all teams with shared transparency and a fully traceable audit log-while tracking and identifying suspicious applications in real time.

This capability is powered by Bectran's AI-driven fraud suite and automated prevention network, which continuously scans and warns of discrepancies and risk signals across applications, applicants, and accounts. Paired with Bectran's fraud suite, it brings a deeper layer of analysis to reviews-helping credit teams quickly catch and correct false positives caused by human error or incomplete data, without compromising on fraud detection accuracy.

Alongside enhancements to the verification workflow, Bectran has improved existing reports by including summaries of detected fraudulent activity. These additions provide greater visibility into potential risk, allowing credit managers to quickly assess application status, view comprehensive audit trails and follow the progression of investigations into fraudulent activity.

Together, these tools enable credit managers to take quicker and more confident action in their reviews-securing cash flow and keeping departments informed of all suspected fraudulent activity.

“We recognize that it is human ingenuity and analysis working in tandem with automated systems and real-time data that outperforms any other method of fraud prevention. When skilled credit managers are given the tools and the authority to make determinations regarding credit risk, the results are indisputable,” says Ali Kidwai, Bectran's Director of Product, Implementation & Engineering-Enterprise Portfolio Management.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 100 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient order to cash management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

