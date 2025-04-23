Careem Rides Relaunches“Concert Rides” For An Unforgettable Festival Experience This Weekend In Abu Dhabi!



Concert Rides are back! Customers can pre-book a 10-hour roundtrip between Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a dedicated Captain at a fixed fare this Saturday, and enjoy a specially curated playlist without the hassle of parking or traffic. Abu Dhabi residents can also benefit with a special offer promo code“OFF20” for 20% off two rides*.

Dubai, UAE– Careem Rides, the region's choice for facilitating reliable, convenient and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything App, is excited to bring back Concert Rides! The popular ride option will be available on Saturday April 26th, and is designed to elevate the transportation experience for Dubai-based gig-goers of the highly anticipated upcoming festival in AbuDhabi this weekend on Saturday.

Building on the success seen when Concert Rides was first launched, Careem Rides is reintroducing the popular ride option for customers to pre-book from today convenient and reliable commutes from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back to attend the festival this Saturday. This comes as part of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and facilitating seamless commuting experiences for customers in and around their cities.

Experience the Ultimate Festival Commute with Concert Rides: For this weekend's festival on Saturday, Concert Rides customers will have the option to choose between a Comfort Ride, seating four at AED749; or a spacious Max vehicle to accommodate up to 6 passengers for only AED849, both with a dedicated Captain for up to 8 hours/360kms. Unaffected by busy times, traffic conditions, or availability, the pre-booked only ride boasts a fixed fare with no surprises. But that's not all, customers can get in the festival mood with a specially curated playlist which will be shared with them ahead of their trip to enjoy on the road!

Abu Dhabi City Rides Offer: Residents of Abu Dhabi who are heading to the festival on Saturday, will also be able to benefit from some savings , with Careem Rides offering a special offer to and from the festival. Simply use promo code“OFF20” for 20% off two rides, capped at AED50 per ride*.

Whether customers opt for the Abu Dhabi promo code, or choose to benefit from the 10-hour Concert Ride-where the Captain stays with them to avoid the hassle of searching for a ride before and after the show-it's a simple tap away on the Careem Everything app. So, just sit back, relax, and enjoy the music! Download the Careem app from the App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download, and book your concert ride today!