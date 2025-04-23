Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Wind Chime Product (MHO-495)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique way to enjoy beautiful music from a wind chime," said an inventor, from Benton, Mo., "so I invented the WIND SONGS. My design could garner a great deal of attention, and it could soothe, relax, and entertain individuals in any outdoor location."

The patent-pending invention provides a novel decoration for various outdoor locations. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional wind chimes. As a result, it provides visual and audible entertainment. It also could help soothe and relax individuals. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially those who enjoy wind chimes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-495, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

