Motive Interactive Earns Elite Recognition In The 2025 Singular ROI Index For Outstanding Growth And ROI Delivery

- Singular CEO Gadi EliashivSTATELINE, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Motive Interactive, a premier performance marketing and ad tech company, has been honored as a top-performing partner in the newly released 2025 Singular ROI Index. This accolade highlights Motive's continued success in driving exceptional return on investment and scalable user acquisition results for leading global brands.The annual ROI Index by Singular evaluates performance across billions of data points to identify the advertising partners that deliver the most impactful ROI, retention, and revenue growth on mobile and digital platforms. Making the list is a rare distinction-doing so repeatedly, as Motive has, places the company among the industry's elite.“This recognition is the result of our team's relentless focus on measurable outcomes, innovation, and high-integrity partnerships,” said Brendan Smith, CEO of Motive Interactive.Motive's consistent inclusion on the Singular ROI Index reflects a legacy of excellence. From its early distinction in 2017 for mobile ROI leadership to its continued recognition across global categories, the company has built a reputation for high-impact performance. Motive's proprietary optimization stack, exclusive traffic channels, and two decades of experience empower campaigns for marquee clients.In the 2025 Index, Motive was ranked across multiple leaderboards, including Global, EMEA, North America, and South America, and was cited among partners with the highest number of placements. This reflects not only the company's cross-market capabilities but also its ability to deliver results at scale across industries and regions.Singular CEO Gadi Eliashiv summed it up best:“Appearing on even one leaderboard is a strong signal of excellence. Making it across several? That puts you in rare company.”Motive's impact extends beyond mobile marketing. Cited in The Business Research Company's 2025–2034 In-Game Advertising Industry Report as a Key Market Leader, Motive continues to innovate at the intersection of ad tech and performance media. With in-house expertise in media buying, AI-driven optimization, brand-safe inventory, and fraud mitigation, Motive delivers end-to-end solutions that exceed industry benchmarks.To see the complete 2025 Singular ROI Index, visit:About Motive InteractiveMotive Interactive is a globally recognized performance marketing and advertising technology agency specializing in affiliate marketing, lead generation, user acquisition, and strategic media buying. With more than 20 years of proven success, Motive blends proprietary technology, direct media access, and a strategy-driven approach to deliver transparent, ROI-focused results.A five-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Motive helps brands scale profitably in competitive markets, including finance, mobile gaming, and consumer services.Discover more at

