Workforceqa Appoints David Lord As Chief Executive Officer Eric Quilter Named Executive Chairman

MENAFN - PR Newswire) David Lord brings extensive leadership experience to WorkforceQA, demonstrating a strong record of building high-performing teams, driving revenue growth, and leading strategic initiatives that enhance core capabilities and expand services. His approach focuses on delivering exceptional client value through operational excellence and continuous innovation.

WorkforceQA welcomes David Lord as its new CEO, bringing dynamic leadership to deliver world-class screening solutions.

Post thi

"I am thrilled to join the WorkforceQA team. WorkforceQA is known for delivering world-class compliance and screening solutions to its customers, stated Lord. We will continue to focus on our client's success, delivering outstanding service, developing innovative solutions, and building a winning culture."

"David Lord brings dynamic leadership, a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, and a customer-focused approach to WorkforceQA, stated Eric Quilter. I look forward to supporting him as Executive Chairman, with a dedicated focus on technology and strategic enablement."

Eric Quilter's transition to Executive Chairman ensures continuity while sharpening WorkforceQA's focus on innovation, technology, and strategic growth. He will continue to guide key initiatives and support the company's evolving vision.

David Lord previously served as the President of Nexa Receptionist, LLC, a tech-enabled services company serving healthcare, home services, and legal clients. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles with Credit, PerfectVision Manufacturing, and DIRECTV. He holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a master's degree from Wake Forest University.

Media Contact: David Lord, CEO [email protected]

About WorkforceQA: WorkforceQA (WFQA) is a leading tech-enabled full-service Third-Party Administrator (TPA) offering professional, compliant, cost-effective employee screening solutions, including FCRA-certified background check services, drug and alcohol testing, physical exam management, MVR, medical review officer (MRO) services, online training, and driver/employment file management (DQF). Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, WFQA serves many of the largest trucking, airline, logistics, and rail companies in the U.S., assisting them in managing their entire employee screening programs. For more information:

SOURCE WorkforceQA