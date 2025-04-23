Arakkal Gold & Diamonds Opens Its Largest And Most Innovative Showroom In Sharjah

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, renowned for its heritage, exquisite craftsmanship, and commitment to customer trust, is poised to unveil its largest and innovative showroom at Safari Mall, Sharjah, on April 27th, 2025. This grand opening marks a significant milestone in Arakkal's journey as a global luxury jewellery brand, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation to deliver an elevated customer experience.

To commemorate this landmark occasion, Arakkal has introduced over 500 kilograms of new gold designs, curated exclusively for 2025. Ranging from timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, these new collections promise an exceptional piece for every discerning taste and cherished tradition.

'This showroom is more than just a retail space – it's a reflection of our legacy and a celebration of our future,' said Mr. Thanveer C.P., Chairman, at the press conference. 'We've poured our heart into every detail to ensure it mirrors the elegance and grandeur our customers associate with the Arakkal name.'

The grand opening in Sharjah sets the stage for a year of significant expansion. In August 2025, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds will unveil a new showroom in Abu Dhabi, further solidifying its presence in the UAE.

Looking ahead, the brand is preparing for a strategic expansion across the GCC, with new stores launching in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar by the end of 2025. Building on this regional success, Arakkal Gold and Diamonds will make its much-anticipated entry into the European market by 2026, bringing its signature blend of timeless craftsmanship and contemporary elegance to a global audience.

'At Arakkal, we're not just selling jewellery – we're curating experiences,' said Mr. Thahir Mohamed, Managing Director addressing the media. 'From the moment a customer walks in, they're immersed in an environment of warmth, sophistication, and trust. Our new Sharjah showroom combines intricate designs, personalized service, and the best value for money – all while delivering collections that are timeless, trendsetting, and crafted with heart.'

With the launch of the Sharjah showroom, customers can anticipate:



A world-class showroom experience featuring immersive design, a curated ambiance, and personalized service.

A wide selection of meticulously crafted gold, diamond, and precious gemstone collections.

Exclusive inaugural offers and exciting surprise giveaways during the launch week. Exceptional value for money, ensuring quality and trust in every exquisite piece.