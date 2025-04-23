Most Valuable Promotions Renews Deal With Event Tickets Center As MVP's Official Secondary Ticketing And Marketplace Resell Partner

MVP and ETC Enter New Multi-Year Partnership, Allowing Fans to Secure the Highest-Demand Tickets in Boxing Ahead Of MVP's Next Record-Breaking Events in 2025 and Beyond

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Tickets Center (ETC), the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences, today announced a multi-year partnership renewal with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Fans can turn to ETC and Prolific 1, MVP's Official Secondary Ticketing and Marketplace Resell Partners, to secure the highest-demand tickets in boxing.

MVP's commitment to programming some of the best live entertainment in the world has shattered ticket sale records. Most recently, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 mega-event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in November 2024 set the record for highest gate of any combat sports event in Texas history. With over 72,300 fans in attendance, MVP saw over $18,117,072 in total gate revenue, becoming the highest gate of any US combat sports event outside Las Vegas in history.

MVP's upcoming 2025 marquee events are expected to see similar record-setting sellouts, including the highly-anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano championship trilogy, the first all-women's card in Madison Square Garden history on Friday, July 11 in New York City-which within its first 24 hours of on-sale already surpassed the entire ticket revenue of the pair's first meeting in 2022-and the newly announced Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event on Saturday, June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. As part of the partnership renewal, ETC will be featured across MVP's digital, broadcast, social and marketing efforts, educating fans on where to secure tickets up until fight night and providing a safe and secure platform for fans to purchase resell tickets.

"As the biggest live event enthusiasts in the business, we couldn't ask for a better partner than Most Valuable Promotions as we help fans grab tickets for the world's most-hyped boxing matches and experience these once-in-a-lifetime events," said Ben Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer at ETC.

"Our goal at MVP is to deliver unforgettable live moments, and Event Tickets Center makes it more seamless than ever for fans to experience them firsthand," said Mitch Glaser, Head of Finance & Strategy at MVP. "ETC's resell platform is an incredible asset allowing us to meet the massive demand for our events, and we're proud to renew our partnership and keep growing together in 2025 and beyond."

ETC and MVP will collaborate across various marketing promotional moments for MVP's live events and for the MVP Uncut docuseries, which takes fans behind the scenes of fight week preparations for MVP's biggest athletes. Alongside this, ETC will sponsor ticket giveaways with MVP for Jake Paul's Boxing Bullies nonprofit as part of the foundation's mission to instill self-confidence, leadership, and courage within the youth through the sport of boxing. For more information, visit .

About Event Tickets Center (ETC)

Event Tickets Center is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. To learn more, visit or follow ETC on href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Faceboo , Instagram , X , TikTok , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

MVP was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. With the mission to provide more creative control to fighters, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its own events and talent partners. One year into its inception, MVP was nominated as one of the prestigious Sports Breakthroughs of the Year in 2022 by Sports Business Journal. MVP have produced Jake Paul's last six global pay-per-view events, including the recent Paul vs. Perry match. The promotion company also signed one of the most decorated Hispanic athletes of all time, Amanda Serrano in its first year. Serrano and MVP made history in April of 2022 when Serrano went head to head with Katie Taylor, marking the first female fight to headline at Madison Square Garden, earning a nomination for Event of The Year by Sports Business Journal. MVP made history again in November 2024 with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2, the first-ever live professional sports event on Netflix. MVP's Paul vs. Tyson streamed live globally on Netflix and shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million live viewers globally. Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian was an executive producer of Paul vs. Tyson and the historic Triller Presents Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr., which was the 8th most bought pay-per-view event in history.

Press Contacts

MVP

Michael Goldberg: [email protected]

Liz Keller: [email protected]

ETC

Cara Sutherlan: [email protected]

SOURCE Event Tickets Center

