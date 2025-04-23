Learning Tree Academy Officially Opens In Hudson, WI

HUDSON, Wis., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree Academy, a premier Early Childhood Education center, is excited to announce its official grand opening. Since its establishment in August 2024, Learning Tree Academy has been dedicated to fostering a love of learning in children aged 6 weeks to 5 years, while encouraging kindness, independence, and confidence.

To commemorate this milestone, Learning Tree Academy hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 3rd, 2025, bringing together families, community members, and local officials. The event provided an opportunity for guests to tour the facility, meet the staff, and learn more about the school's innovative approach to early childhood education.

Learning Tree Academy was founded with the mission of creating an environment where children can reach their fullest potential through a carefully designed, child-centered curriculum. With an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.), the school provides a nurturing space where children can explore, discover, and grow.

Jada Fleming, Owner and Executive Director of Learning Tree Academy, brings extensive experience and a deep passion for early childhood education. With a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Rasmussen College and a Certificate of Licensure from Concordia University, Jada has dedicated over two decades to high-quality educational programs. Before founding Learning Tree Academy, she was the Regional Director at Endeavor Schools. Under her leadership, Learning Tree Academy aims to be recognized as the premier Early Childhood Child Care Center in Hudson, WI.

Jada Fleming shared, "We believe that children possess the potential to achieve great things, and our mission is to provide them with the freedom and guidance to develop into confident, independent learners. It has been wonderful to celebrate this milestone with the community, and we look forward to continuing to serve Hudson families for years to come."

Learning Tree Academy is now open and welcoming new students. Families interested in enrollment or learning more about the academy are encouraged to visit or contact the school for additional information.

