Rimo3 Brings Significant App Management And Analytics Capabilities To Microsoft Intune
Rimo3's new analytics portal, Intune Clarity, will be available to the general public starting today. Intune Clarity aggregates and visualizes data from Intune and Entra to create a single-pane-of-glass for hardware, software, and compliance insights, eliminating the need for manual data aggregation.
Key features of Intune Clarity include:
-
Customizable Dashboards and Reports: Tailor dashboards and reports to meet specific needs, automating tasks and streamlining workflows to increase operational efficiency.
Comprehensive Data Aggregation: Gain a holistic view of your IT environment with aggregated data from multiple systems.
Actionable Insights: Access insights into asset control, device management, application vulnerabilities, SLA tracking, and policy compliance.
Unlike traditional tools that require multiple consoles or complex integrations, Rimo3's platform is purpose-built to work with Microsoft Intune and enhance the native experience. The result is more visibility, less complexity, and better outcomes for IT teams managing modern workspaces.
The new features will be available across multiple pricing tiers, with additional enhanced capabilities offered in select tiers. To learn more, visit .
About Rimo3
Rimo3 provides modern Windows workspace enablement solutions that accelerate cloud and endpoint transformation with intelligent migration, management, and optimization. Rimo3 extends native Intune capabilities to deliver a mature, Day 1 experience, simplify IT operations, and provide real-time visibility into devices, apps, and workspaces - driving smarter decisions and maximum value for IT teams and productive end users.
SOURCE Rimo3
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment