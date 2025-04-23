Rimo3 Brings Significant App Management And Analytics Capabilities To Microsoft Intune

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As Intune continues to grow as the foundation for modern endpoint management, IT teams are under pressure to keep up with rapid changes, fragmented data, and increasingly complex application environments," said Samit Halvadia, CTO of Rimo3. "With this platform expansion, we're giving teams a way to manage Intune environments with less friction, more automation, and smarter data – so they can work more efficiently and make more timely decisions."

Rimo3's new analytics portal, Intune Clarity, will be available to the general public starting today. Intune Clarity aggregates and visualizes data from Intune and Entra to create a single-pane-of-glass for hardware, software, and compliance insights, eliminating the need for manual data aggregation.

Key features of Intune Clarity include:



Customizable Dashboards and Reports: Tailor dashboards and reports to meet specific needs, automating tasks and streamlining workflows to increase operational efficiency.

Comprehensive Data Aggregation: Gain a holistic view of your IT environment with aggregated data from multiple systems. Actionable Insights: Access insights into asset control, device management, application vulnerabilities, SLA tracking, and policy compliance.

Unlike traditional tools that require multiple consoles or complex integrations, Rimo3's platform is purpose-built to work with Microsoft Intune and enhance the native experience. The result is more visibility, less complexity, and better outcomes for IT teams managing modern workspaces.

The new features will be available across multiple pricing tiers, with additional enhanced capabilities offered in select tiers. To learn more, visit .

About Rimo3

Rimo3 provides modern Windows workspace enablement solutions that accelerate cloud and endpoint transformation with intelligent migration, management, and optimization. Rimo3 extends native Intune capabilities to deliver a mature, Day 1 experience, simplify IT operations, and provide real-time visibility into devices, apps, and workspaces - driving smarter decisions and maximum value for IT teams and productive end users.

