Bluepearl To Provide Cutting Edge Heart Intervention Procedure For Pets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BluePearlTM Tampa to become the eighth pet hospital in the United States to offer Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair procedure

Tampa, FL., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluePearl Pet HospitalTM, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, today announced that its Tampa hospital has begun offering the Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) procedure, a minimally invasive, beating heart intervention, which will positively impact the lives of pets in the local community and beyond.

TEER is used to treat severe mitral regurgitation caused by chronic valvular disease, one of the most common causes of heart disease in dogs. The procedure offers a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative to regularly used treatments such as open-heart surgery. TEER has a 95% success rate in pets, has regularly been used in human medicine and is now an option for pets that suffer from heart conditions.

The TEER procedure involves placing a device via a ventricular catheter to connect the edges of the mitral valve, significantly reducing or eliminating leakage. Recovery involves up to six weeks of restricted activity, with follow-up appointments scheduled up to 12-months post-procedure. TEER can improve quality of life for pets that receive the procedure and can also extend lifespans.

“The Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair procedure is a game changer, offering pet owners a minimally invasive alternative to complex treatments such as open-heart surgery” said Dr. Bradley Harris, DACVECC, Cardiologist at BluePearl Pet Hospital, Tampa.“TEER can improve the quality of life for pets with heart disease and extend their lifespans. We're proud to be the eighth pet hospital in the country to offer this industry leading procedure and look forward to positively impacting the lives of pets in our community and beyond.”

“I am incredibly proud of our cardiology team in Tampa, including Dr's. Harris, Reems, Ishak, and Gicking who have undergone specialized training to be one of few pet hospitals in the United States that are able to offer the TEER procedure to pets” said Dr. Richard Stone, DACVIM (SAIM), Chief Medical Officer at BluePearl Pet Hospital.“Our dedicated team continues to push the bounds of medical excellence, finding ways to bring industry leading care to communities to positively impact the lives of pets.”

The TEER procedure is currently available to pets at BluePearl Tampa, located at 3000 Busch Lake Blvd, Tampa, FL 33614. To learn more about BluePearl Tampa, visit BluePearlVet.com/hospital/tampa .

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about BluePearl, follow us on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of Mars Veterinary Health, BluePearl is committed to its Purpose - A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS - because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at .

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes nearly 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who demonstrate compassion and expertise in caring for millions of pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with nearly 90 years of experience caring for pets-including 30 years in veterinary services-Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through clinical excellence across its connected care network. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Alexander Snow BluePearl Management, LLC 6365914802 ...