Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Claims Nine Lives, Injures Others
(MENAFN) At least nine individuals lost their lives and 30 others were injured on Wednesday in a devastating drone strike in the city of Marhanets, located in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, as confirmed by local governor Sergii Lysak.
Lysak detailed in a Telegram post that the attack involved a kamikaze drone, which targeted a bus transporting workers from a local enterprise. The strike caused significant casualties, as the bus was hit directly.
In response to the incident, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office has initiated an investigation into the attack, seeking to uncover further details about those responsible.
As of now, there has been no official statement from Russia regarding the strike.
