New Study Reveals Diet Played Key Role in Early Human Evolution
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking study suggests that changes in diet and food preparation played a pivotal role in the evolution of early human ancestors. Conducted by Australian and international scientists, the research, published on Wednesday in Royal Society Open Science, highlights new insights into Homo habilis, an extinct species of early humans.
The study discovered that Homo habilis lacked the strong molar bite force typical of earlier australopiths, limiting their ability to chew tough or hard foods. Unlike their more robust predecessors, Homo habilis had a jaw structure that made high-force biting risky, potentially damaging their jaw joints. This suggests that early humans likely adapted by consuming softer or pre-processed foods, possibly aided by tools.
Researchers from the University of New England in Australia and East Tennessee State University in the United States concluded that this shift in diet and food processing might have reduced the need for powerful chewing. Consequently, evolutionary pressures on jaw and tooth strength weakened, marking a major departure from the dietary habits of earlier australopith species.
While previous theories posited that dietary changes began with Homo erectus, the first species to develop a human-like body and walking style, this study provides mechanical evidence that such dietary shifts could have occurred as early as the origins of our genus.
The researchers emphasized that innovations in diet and food processing, in addition to tool use, were critical factors in the rise of modern humans.
