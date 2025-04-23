Coderland Partners With Izertis To Boost Growth And Consolidate Its Position As A Leader In Latin America

Coderland

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .Izertis acquired a 50% stake in Coderland ..This transaction will allow Coderland to accelerate its evolution and strengthen its talent acquisition and retention in Latin America following significant growth, while Izertis will benefit from an expanded position in the Americas and new production centers in Central America.Coderland, a Central American group specializing in software development, has announced the acquisition of 50% of the company by technology consulting firm Izertis. This strategic alliance will allow Coderland to accelerate its growth, expand its service portfolio, and strengthen its ability to attract and retain the best technological talent in Latin America.Headquartered in Panama with production centers in Panama, Guatemala, and El Salvador, as well as a presence in the US, Mexico and Spain, Coderland has positioned itself as one of the leading digital transformation specialists in Latin America. The company closed 2024 with revenues of €9 million and EBITDA of €1.5 million, demonstrating its solid growth and market potential."Going hand in hand with Izertis represents a giant step in our goal of consolidating our company as a key player in the demanding world of software," highlights Jorge Rubia, CEO of Coderland. "After already significant growth, this alliance will allow us to accelerate our evolution, expand our service portfolio for our clients, and strengthen our ability to attract and retain the best technological talent in Latin America. It is also a source of pride that a company of Izertis's prestige and track record has set its sights on us."For Izertis CEO Pablo Martín, the integration of Coderland "not only allows us to have facilities in various locations in Central America, but also to have new, expanded IT services development capabilities in Latin America, in addition to our production centers in Mexico and Colombia." This alliance favors the improvement of the Spanish technology consulting firm's global competitiveness by "being able to access the main technological talent markets and having greater flexibility in our production capacity across all geographies."The merger with Izertis will allow Coderland to benefit from the experience and resources of a leading technology consulting firm with a global presence and a broad portfolio of services. For Izertis, this transaction expands its presence in the Americas and establishes new production centers in Central America, further advancing its position as a global company.About CoderlandHeadquartered in Panama, Coderland is a group specializing in software development with production centers in several locations throughout Latin America. The company develops projects for major clients in the United States and Latin America, as well as Spain, and has a workforce of over 200 people.About IzertisIzertis is a leading technology consulting firm that offers high-value solutions through a comprehensive portfolio of technological and methodological capabilities. Its main lines of business are Consultancy & Governance, Customer Experience and Business Solutions, AI & Data, Software Engineering, Cloud Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity, with Corporate Innovation as the company's core and cross-cutting focus. Founded 28 years ago, Izertis currently has nearly 1,900 professionals across its offices in Europe and the Americas.

