Kuwaiti Teacher, Student Earn Recognition From UAE's Hamdan Foundation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, April 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti teacher Jawaher Al-Osaimi and student Kawthar Nasrallah were honored today at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Al-Osaimi received the Distinguished Teacher Award in recognition of her innovative teaching practices and commitment to fostering creative learning environments.
Following the ceremony, Al-Osaimi expressed to KUNA pride in the recognition, noting that it reflects her deep belief in education's transformative power, and emphasized the importance of continuous self-assessment and passion in creating lasting impact in students' lives.
Nasrallah was awarded the Distinguished Student Award for her academic excellence and innovation, and she dedicated the award to Kuwait, expressing gratitude to her family and her school, Maria Al-Qubtia, for the continuous support.
She noted that the award is a testament to the high caliber of the Kuwaiti youth and their potential.
These awards are part of the Foundation's broader mission, launched in 1998, to promote excellence in education and medicine across the Gulf region and beyond. (end)
