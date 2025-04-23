403
Many Russian tech companies participate in GITEX Africa
(MENAFN) Dozens of Russian companies participated in the GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 international exhibition, held in Marrakesh from April 14 to 16. The event attracted over 1,400 companies from 130 countries and registered more than 45,000 visitors, making it one of Africa’s largest platforms for technological collaboration and innovation.
The exhibition featured a wide range of technological solutions in industries such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, cybersecurity, fintech, healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, and big data. Organizers highlighted that GITEX Africa aims to showcase innovative solutions and foster public-private partnerships, helping to shape the digital landscape of Africa and channel investment into local startups.
Russia was represented by more than 50 companies, including top developers and service providers like Solar, Right Line, KarimCo, Yango, Infotech, NtechLab, Zecurion, Korpus, Nexign, Alakris Group, Neiroseti, VisionLabs, and the Moscow Export Center.
Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of the Moscow Export Center, emphasized Africa’s strategic importance for Russian businesses, particularly Morocco, which serves as a trade and economic hub on the continent. He noted that Moscow is responsible for about one-third of Russia's non-resource, non-energy exports to Morocco, including high-tech products.
This year marks the third consecutive year that the Moscow Export Center has supported around 70 companies at GITEX, underscoring Moscow’s significant role in Russia’s IT service exports. Additionally, the Moscow Higher School of Economics (HSE) presented its Knowledge Sharing Program in public administration, signing an agreement with the Republic of Congo’s Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy, Leon Juste Ibombo.
