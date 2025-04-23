Veteran African National Congress (ANC) politician Tony Yengeni has strongly criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, labeling him a "warlord" and a "warmonger" in a recent interview with RT. Yengeni voiced his disapproval of Zelensky's upcoming visit to South Africa, calling it a “major mistake” by the government.Yengeni accused Zelensky of obstructing peace in Ukraine, forcibly conscripting young people, and being responsible for the deaths of Russian-speaking civilians. He argued that Zelensky has resisted peace initiatives, avoided elections, and behaves in a manner inconsistent with democratic leadership. “I don’t understand why he’s coming here,” Yengeni said.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet Zelensky in Pretoria on April 24, according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya. However, Zelensky’s visit has drawn criticism from political groups including the South African Communist Party and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which claim the visit undermines South Africa’s declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.Yengeni also questioned why South Africa is hosting only the Ukrainian leader and not Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What about Russia?” he asked, noting that Ramaphosa’s 2023 peace proposal was rejected by Kiev and accusing Zelensky of maintaining an arrogant stance.The former lawmaker referenced historic ties between South Africa and Russia, especially the Soviet Union’s support during apartheid, and described many South Africans as having deep-rooted connections with Moscow. He welcomed commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and contrasted this with what he called Zelensky’s alignment with fascism.Yengeni warned that Zelensky’s visit could send the wrong signal both domestically and internationally.His remarks follow similar claims by Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, who recently alleged that Ukraine was contributing to instability in Africa and sponsoring terrorism.

