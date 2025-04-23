Aaron Keay Advocates For Early Entrepreneurship Education In British Columbia

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

British Columbia, Canada, 23rd April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Canadian entrepreneur and investor Aaron Keay is calling on education leaders, local business owners, and community organizations to make entrepreneurship a core part of the high school experience in British Columbia and Canada.

As the founder of Klutch Financial and Kommunity Fitness, and a long-time supporter of youth development initiatives, Keay believes that introducing business thinking early can be transformative-not just for students, but for the province's economic future.

“Entrepreneurship isn't just about starting companies,” Keay said.“It's about teaching young people how to think creatively, solve real-world problems, and take ownership of their ideas. That mindset can change lives-and it needs to start early.”

Why Entrepreneurship Education Matters in BC

British Columbia is home to over 523,000 small businesses , accounting for 98% of all businesses in the province , according to Small Business BC. Yet, few students leave high school with a basic understanding of how to start or run a business.

A 2022 survey from Junior Achievement Canada found that 76% of youth felt unprepared to enter the workforce , and 61% wished they had learned more about personal finance, business, and entrepreneurship in school .

“We're in a moment where self-employment, freelancing, and small business ownership are becoming realistic paths-sometimes necessary ones,” Keay noted.“But most students don't know where to start, are not being shown a pathway and I don't believe our existing government supports this at a level that creates impact.”

A Personal Mission with Community Roots

Keay grew up in North Delta, BC, in a working-class household. Before launching his investment career, he was a professional soccer player and later a personal trainer. He credits early experiences with mentors, coaches, and supportive peers for planting the seeds of entrepreneurial thinking.

“I didn't come from money. But I had people who pushed me to bet on myself,” he said.“That's what we need to give kids-permission to think bigger, sooner.”

Keay is now advocating for curriculum reform, extracurricular programs, and community-led efforts that introduce entrepreneurship to students as early as Grade 9.

What the Community Can Do

Keay isn't just speaking to policymakers-he's calling on everyone in the community to get involved.

“We don't need to wait for government approval to start making changes,” he said.“If you're a local business owner, offer to speak at a school. If you're a parent, encourage your kids to start small projects-sell something, build something. If you're a student, be curious. Ask questions. Try things. Our province needs change, our country needs change. We put more barriers and shackles on the entrepreneurial spirit than we do support and resources. It's forced us to look back to the local private sectors to pursue this change until we see a more entrepreneurial government back in power.”

His call to action includes:



Local mentorship programs : Business owners can offer free talks, workshops, or one-on-one sessions with students.



Community-driven business fairs : Host youth markets or pitch nights to showcase student-led ideas.



Schools inviting entrepreneurs in : Teachers and principals can bring in guest speakers or collaborate on micro-enterprise projects.

Parents and guardians : Encourage entrepreneurial play at home-lemonade stands, garage sales, art projects.



“You don't need a textbook to teach entrepreneurship. You need a challenge, some support, and the belief that your ideas matter.”

Keay is exploring partnerships with educational nonprofits and school districts to help bring structured entrepreneurship programs into BC high schools. He's also working on content and toolkits that teachers and families can use independently.

“This isn't about creating the next Jeff Bezos,” Keay said.“It's about helping kids see that they have agency-that they can create value, lead, and build a future on their terms. I have been so fortunate to have had some of the best friends and mentors around me over my years who have built international companies. Those relationships came from the local community and I would love to see this re-ignite Canada business again.”

About Aaron Keay

Aaron Keay is a Vancouver-based investor, entrepreneur, and former professional soccer player. He is the founder of Klutch Financial, Kommunity Fitness, and an advisor to RX3 Growth Partners. Keay is passionate about empowering youth, supporting small business ecosystems, and investing in the future of British Columbia.