Best Baby Formula (2025): Bobbie Launches First And Only Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula Manufactured In The US, Recognized As Top Baby Formula Brand By Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bobbie, the only mom-founded and led infant formula brand in the US has been recognized by Expert Consumers as the best baby formula for its exceptional commitment to high-quality, premium and organic ingredients. Born out of CEO and Co-Founder Laura Modi's personal frustration with the lack of high quality, organic infant formulas available in the U.S. when she had her first baby nine years ago, Bobbie has become an industry leader in providing parents with organic, Clean Label Certified, European-style formulas manufactured in the U.S. and tailored to meet the nutritional needs of growing babies.

After experiencing challenges with breastfeeding her first, including mastitis, Modi, now a mom of four, set out to create an infant formula that parents could turn to confidently-without fillers, corn syrup, or palm oil. Bobbie launched to market in 2021 with the mission of revolutionizing infant nutrition and replacing comparison with confidence for new parents navigating year one of feeding. Today, Bobbie is the fastest-growing brand in the industry.

Bobbie offers several premium formulas to meet a range of infant needs, with its newest and fourth infant formula, Organic Whole Milk, now available :

Available Now: Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula

Bobbie's newest and most premium recipe, Organic Whole Milk infant formula, was three years in the making and is the first and only USDA Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula manufactured in the U.S. Featuring a breastmilk-inspired fat blend that may support softer stools, this innovative recipe is both USDA organic and EU organic. Made with premium whole milk that contains naturally occurring milk fat globule membrane (MFGM), a component of milk fat that has been linked to brain and immune system benefits in infants. As always, no palm oil, no soy fat blend, no corn syrup, and no maltodextrin.

Organic Original Infant Formula : Crafted from organic grass-fed nonfat milk with a 60:40 whey-to-casein protein ratio, this infant formula is modeled after mature breast milk and supports brain development with a level of DHA that meets EU requirements for infant formula. Made with no palm oil and no soy fat blend, it also offers 100% lactose as the only carbohydrate source, making it an ideal choice for parents seeking a Clean Label Project Purity Award-winning formula that meets all US nutritional requirements.

Whole Milk Infant Formula : Made from whole milk sourced from grass-fed cows, this formula provides a source of MFGM (milk fat globule membrane), which is naturally occurring in cow's milk and breast milk. Its DHA content supports brain development, and the formula includes no soy oil, palm oil or fillers.

Organic Gentle Infant Formula : Specifically designed for babies with sensitive tummies, parents will love this product for their gassy or fussy baby. Its clean, organic ingredients, coupled with a 100% lactose (no corn syrup or maltodextrin!) and smaller, broken down milk proteins, make it a great option for infants who need a gentler formula.

Bobbie stands out for its unwavering commitment to premium ingredients that provide optimal nutrition for infants.

Each formula is designed to support healthy growth and development, offering parents peace of mind knowing their babies are receiving high-quality nutrition.

With the convenience of reliable subscription plans, Bobbie makes it easy for parents to ensure a steady supply of formula with subscribe and save pricing, free shipping, and expert support. Subscribers gain access to Journeys by Bobbie, a digital platform offering expert-led guidance on infant feeding and parenting, and subscribers are also locked into their“Peace of Mind Promise,” which guarantees formula for the baby's first year with inflation-proof pricing.

