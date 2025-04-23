Breathing In Danger: Peshawar's Air Turns Toxic As AQI Soars

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar, a city once known for its rich culture and vibrant streets, is now grappling with a silent but deadly threat - its air.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Department, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached an alarming average of 167, which is categorized as hazardous for health.

The situation is even more severe in specific areas. The AQI was recorded at 145 on GT Road, 166 in Hayatabad, 204 on Warsak Road, and a staggering 316 on Dalazak Road - a level considered dangerous by international standards. Residents in these areas are unknowingly inhaling pollutants that can cause long-term respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasts hot and dry conditions across most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, intensifying health risks for those exposed to polluted air. While upper districts like Chitral and Swat may see some rain, southern areas such as Dera Ismail Khan brace for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 40°C.

As the city heats up and pollution levels rise, environmentalists and health experts are urging urgent action. The time to breathe easy in Peshawar is running out - unless immediate steps are taken to tackle this growing crisis.