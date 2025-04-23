403
China criticizes US-Philippines ‘full-scale battle’ exercises
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized the large-scale joint military exercises between the United States and the Philippines that began on April 21, accusing both nations of heightening regional tensions and threatening stability, particularly over the sensitive issue of Taiwan.
The 2025 iteration of the Balikatan drills—scheduled to run through May 9—brings together around 14,000 troops from the US and the Philippines, with additional forces from Australia and Japan. Military observers from several other countries are also participating. The exercises feature a range of operations including live-fire drills, amphibious assaults, aerial reconnaissance, and a simulated defense of an island near the Luzon Strait—located close to Taiwan. Notably, advanced weaponry such as a U.S. Marine anti-ship missile system, fighter jets, and warships will be deployed in what officials have called a “full-scale battle scenario.”
At a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denounced the drills, arguing they undermine regional peace at a time when the world is already grappling with issues like unilateralism and hegemonic behavior. Guo accused the Philippines of aligning with “external forces” to disrupt regional order and damage economic prospects in the Asia-Pacific.
Guo further criticized the use of Taiwan-related security concerns as a pretext for increased military activity, warning that this could provoke confrontation and instability. He emphasized that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter and warned, “Those who play with fire will get burned.”
Taiwan has operated as a self-governing entity since 1949 following China’s civil war, but Beijing insists it remains part of its territory. While only a small number of countries recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, the majority of the international community, including Russia, supports Beijing's “One China” policy.
Although the United States officially acknowledges Taiwan as part of China, it maintains informal ties with Taipei and continues to supply the island with substantial military aid, contributing to ongoing friction with Beijing.
