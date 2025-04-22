Investornewsbreaks Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Secures $60M Credit Facility

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) , a provider of integrated software solutions, has announced its entry into a significant financial agreement, securing a credit facility of up to $60 million. Established with MidCap Financial, the agreement provides the company with an immediate $20 million in funding, with the remaining $40 million available until March 31, 2027. Roth Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor for the offering.

Asure provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information on Asure Software, please visit .

