Egyptian Study Highlights Chia, Amaranth, And Quinoa As Promising Alternatives To Boost Local Edible Oil Production

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A new study published in Discover Food sheds light on the potential of cultivating non-traditional oilseed crops-chia, amaranth, and quinoa-as a sustainable strategy to reduce Egypt's heavy reliance on imported edible oils and bolster national food security.

Conducted by a team of Egyptian researchers, the study examines the adaptability and productivity of these high-nutrient crops across diverse agroclimatic regions, aiming to offer locally viable alternatives that could help close the country's widening edible oil production gap.

Egypt currently meets only 2% of its domestic edible oil demand through local production, with the remaining 98% sourced from imports-making the country highly vulnerable to global price volatility and supply chain disruptions. The study advocates for the strategic integration of adaptable oilseed crops into Egypt's agricultural landscape as part of a long-term solution.

Field trials were carried out in four governorates-Sharqeya, Giza, Minya, and Aswan-chosen to represent a broad range of soil types and climatic conditions. Results indicate that Sharqeya provided the most favorable environment for plant development and seed yield across all three crops.

Chia, in particular, recorded a 7.62% increase in plant height and an 8.57% rise in seed yield in Sharqeya compared to other regions. Amaranth and quinoa also performed well, with yield improvements of 8.57% and 5.19%, respectively, highlighting the region's suitability for cultivating these crops.

The study also analyzed the nutritional and oil content of the harvested seeds. Chia grown in Giza exhibited the highest fixed oil content at 29.55%, while chia and quinoa from Sharqeya showed elevated levels of essential fatty acids-enhancing their nutritional profiles and oil quality.

In terms of macronutrients, chia and quinoa cultivated in Minya recorded the highest carbohydrate and nitrogen content, suggesting strong potential for producing nutrient-dense seeds in that region. Meanwhile, amaranth from Sharqeya had a significant carbohydrate content of 66.5%, further reinforcing the region's promise for alternative crop production.

The findings present a compelling case for integrating chia, amaranth, and quinoa into Egypt's agricultural policy framework. These crops not only show strong agronomic performance and nutritional benefits but also align with broader goals for sustainable farming, climate resilience, and food sovereignty.

Researchers concluded that the successful cultivation of these crops could pave the way for increased domestic edible oil production, diversification of agricultural outputs, and a more secure and self-sufficient food system.

However, they emphasize the need for continued research to refine cultivation practices, ensure long-term sustainability, and develop market pathways. Effective implementation will require collaboration among agricultural institutions, policymakers, and local farmers to bring these findings from research to reality.