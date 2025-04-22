The United States and ASEAN held the 37th annual U.S.-ASEAN Dialogue on April 22, 2025, in Siem Reap, Cambodia to discuss ongoing cooperation under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sean O’Neill co-chaired the dialogue with Cambodian Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Kung Phoak.

Senior Bureau Official O’Neill reiterated U.S. support for Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN. The co-chairs highlighted the strong and durable partnership with ASEAN for the past 48 years. Senior Bureau Official O’Neill assured participants of President Trump’s commitment to prioritize the safety, security, and prosperity of our citizens.

Senior Bureau Official O’Neill highlighted that the United States remains the top source of foreign direct investment for the ASEAN region. He stressed President Trump’s goal of establishing greater fairness and reciprocity in our trade relationships. In addition to U.S. support for an inclusive digital economy, he emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation on cybersecurity, developing emerging technologies, upholding freedom of navigation, and combating transnational crime, including online scam centers and synthetic drugs. He reiterated U.S. support for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN.

Senior Bureau Official O’Neill discussed pressing geopolitical issues with his ASEAN counterparts, including the importance of facilitating a free and open Indo-Pacific and effectively standing against aggression from outside parties. He underscored the United States’ close coordination with ASEAN to facilitate Burma’s path to an actual democracy, in line with the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus. The Senior Bureau Official called for Burma’s military regime to immediately end the violence against its people, release those unjustly detained, and allow unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need. He further expressed the need to uphold freedoms of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea in the South China Sea.

Finally, Senior Bureau Official O’Neill extended his condolences for the loss of life in Burma and in Thailand following the March 28 earthquake. He said the United States continues to support humanitarian efforts during the long days of recovery ahead.