Will Trump's Tariffs SINK This Popular US Kayak Company?

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For unparalleled peace of mind, consider this: every component of the Tucktec kayak, from the seat to the straps, is made in the USA. This commitment to domestic manufacturing ensures quality and resilience. Learn more and order yours today at .

The company's dedication to American-made products is a direct result of challenges faced during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Facing potential supply chain disruptions, Tucktec proactively redesigned its entire production process within two weeks, bringing all manufacturing in-house. This strategic move guarantees uninterrupted production and eliminates reliance on potentially unreliable external suppliers.

"Thanks to our dedication to domestic production, we're completely unaffected by recent tariffs," said Dan Norton, Founder. "This means our customers can enjoy a top-quality, incredibly convenient 10-foot kayak, without any price increases due to import costs. We're thrilled to be the only US-made folding kayak available, offering unbeatable value and supporting American jobs!"

This commitment to domestic manufacturing also means Tucktec kayaks are unaffected by import tariffs.

Key features of the Tucktec kayak include:



Lightweight and portable design (20 pounds, folds easily)

Durable hard-shell construction resistant to punctures

Quick and easy setup

100% US-made components and manufacturing Unaffected by import tariffs

Tucktec's innovative approach to kayak design and manufacturing provides customers with a high-quality, convenient, and reliable product. Visit to explore the full range of options and place your order.

Tucktec is a US based manufacturer of the Tucktec Folding Kayak. Made in the USA and built to last. No Storage? No Roof-rack? No Problem! Tucktec Folding kayaks store anywhere and set up in minutes! The only hard-shell Folding Kayak on the market.

