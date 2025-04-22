403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. : Announced that Barrick Gold has reached an agreement to sell the 50-percent interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska held by Barrick's subsidiary Barrick Gold U.S. Inc. to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. for $1 billion in cash. NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. shares T are trading up 68 cents at $4.99.
