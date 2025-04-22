India Emerges As Global Laptop Manufacturing Hub Amid Shift From China

MENAFN - KNN India)India is rapidly positioning itself as a global hub for laptop manufacturing, attracting major international brands to shift production from China.

This transition is largely driven by the Indian government's Rs 17,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing.

The PLI scheme, launched in May 2023, provides an average incentive of 5% on net incremental sales of domestically produced IT hardware.

It also emphasises increasing the use of local components to maximise benefits. As of December 2024, the initiative has attracted Rs 520 crore in investments, resulting in Rs 10,000 crore worth of production and the creation of approximately 3,900 jobs.

Global tech giants are responding positively. Taiwanese company Asus has partnered with VVDN Technologies to establish an assembly line in Manesar, capable of producing a new laptop every 240 seconds.

Similarly, MSI has collaborated with Gurugram-based Syrma SGS to commence local manufacturing.

Dixon Technologies is making significant strides by investing over Rs 1,000 crore in a new facility in Tamil Nadu.

This plant is set to produce laptops for HP, Lenovo, and Asus, with an initial annual capacity of two million units.

Currently, India's domestic production accounts for 10–20% of total laptop imports, valued at approximately $11 billion in FY24.

The shift is also influenced by escalating trade tensions between China and the United States, prompting companies to seek alternative manufacturing bases.

India's growing manufacturing capabilities, combined with government incentives, make it an attractive destination for global laptop production.

With these developments, India is not only enhancing its domestic manufacturing landscape but also reducing dependency on imports, particularly from China, thereby strengthening its position in the global electronics supply chain.

