Jacuzzi Spa Welcomes New CEO Robert P. Baird Jr. To Advance Global Leadership In Wellness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Robert's passion for building brands and his experience leading operational and organizational transformation make him an excellent choice for Jacuzzi Spa," said Dave Jackson, Chairman of the Board for Jacuzzi Group. "He brings a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in today's consumer marketplace-developing best-in-class products, enhancing customer experiences, and building long-term brand value."

Baird brings over 35 years of leadership experience across iconic companies such as Royal Philips, Procter & Gamble, Samsonite, and Dorel Industries. His career has focused on brand development, market expansion, and creating customer-first strategies that deliver business performance.

Most recently, Baird held leadership roles including President of Solenis Pool Solutions and CEO of both Sigura Water and A.T. Cross, where he guided organizations through growth, global integration, and brand revitalization initiatives.

"Jacuzzi is one of the most recognized and trusted names in wellness," said Baird. "Its brands are synonymous with relaxation, rejuvenation, and innovation. They are uniquely therapeutic, both spiritually and physically, rooted in an incomparable family tradition, always aiming at excellence. I'm honored to lead this team and excited to build on Jacuzzi's legacy of bringing even more joy, recovery, and wellness into people's lives around the world."

Jacuzzi Group is known for creating the original in-home hydrotherapy experience in 1956 and today is home to a portfolio of leading wellness brands including Jacuzzi®, Sundance®, Dream Maker®, and others. The company continues to redefine at-home wellness through beautifully designed, high-performance spas, hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, and hydrotherapy products. It also owns the globally recognized Jacuzzi® trademark.

With a global manufacturing footprint across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia Pacific-and customers in over 100 countries-Jacuzzi Group is committed to improving lives through the transformative power of water and wellness.

Founded in 1956, Jacuzzi Group is comprised of two segments, Jacuzzi Spa the global leader in premium spa wellness products, offering industry-leading hot tubs, swim spas, saunas, and hydrotherapy solutions and Jacuzzi Bath offering bath products and remodeling services across the country. With manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and throughout Europe and Asia Pacific, Jacuzzi's thousands of employees bring joyful wellness to people in more than 100 countries worldwide.

