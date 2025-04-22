Viewsonic Launches Its 27 Colorpro 5K Mac-Compatible Monitor Globally

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The VP2788-5K combines ViewSonic's ColorPro color accuracy with advanced functionalities to optimize productivity in creative sectors," said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "This monitor offers top-tier color fidelity and clarity, along with easy multi-display setups, establishing a new benchmark for professional displays both within the ViewSonic community and beyond."

Optimized Visual Performance for Creatives

Designed for an optimal experience with Mac devices, the 27-inch VP2788-5K monitor delivers 5K UHD+ resolution with 218 PPI for Retina-level clarity. Its resolution expands the onscreen workspace by 77% compared to a 4K monitor, ensuring crisp text, well-spaced interface elements, and effortless multi-window workflows. This allows creators to work more efficiently across multiple applications on a single display.

For industry-leading color fidelity, the VP2788-5K boasts 99% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and Delta E<2 precision, ensuring true-to-life colors for creative tasks. It offers both self- and hardware-calibration for consistent color output with support for HDR 400 to enhance depth and contrast. Additionally, the Anti-Glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating minimizes glare, optimizing visibility in bright environments-ideal for professionals needing precision details.

Enhanced Productivity & Versatile Connectivity

The VP2788-5K maximizes efficiency with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for daisy-chained dual 5K display setups, high-speed 40Gbps data transfers, and up to 100W of power delivery for fast charging of laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It also includes HDMI and DisplayPort options for seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices.

Additionally, the monitor's integrated USB hub features a USB-C upstream port, two USB-A ports, and a powered USB-C downstream port, making it easy to connect peripheral devices. Its ergonomic stand offers height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, allowing users to customize their setup for optimal comfort and focus during extended work sessions.

Certified Design for Environmental Responsibility

The ColorPro VP2788-5K is also an eco-friendly option for creative professionals while maintaining high-performance standards. It has received EPEAT Silver and ENERGY STAR certifications, showcasing its adherence to strict energy efficiency and environmental standards. Furthermore, its green packaging is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which helps reduce environmental impact by using responsible materials.

Availability

The ColorPro VP2788-5K is now available in North America and will extend to Asia starting in May 2025, followed by Europe in early June 2025. To learn more about how the VP2788-5K enhances professional workflows, please visit the product page and video or contact your local sales representative or distributor.

ColorPro VP2788-5K Monitor



27-inch display with native 5K (5120x2880) resolution

99% DCI-P3 color gamut and factory-calibrated color accuracy for true-to-life visuals

60Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 75Hz

Comprehensive connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 (100W power delivery), HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB-A, and DisplayPort.

Daisy-chaining support for dual 5K monitor setups Ergonomic stand with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments for flexible positioning

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company aims to enable customers to "See the Difference." Learn more at .

SOURCE ViewSonic