Pros Trust Pros: Trugreen®, Minor League Baseballtm Team Up On Partnership Designating Brand 'Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider Of Milb'

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The multi-year partnership, which designates TruGreen as the "Official Lawn Care Treatment Provider of MiLB," unites two organizations deeply rooted in local communities. Through the partnership, TruGreen and MiLB will celebrate the local pride associated with each club, work together to keep communities looking their best and share in the one-a-kind game day experiences that make Minor League parks so special.

At the heart of the partnership is a new initiative called "TruGreen Spaces," which will revitalize public ballfields and parks in MiLB markets across the country. Fans can nominate a local field or park at through June 30, 2025. The winning entry will be selected from the 120 MiLB club markets. Deadline to enter is June 30, 2025.

"At TruGreen, we take great pride in understanding what's happening in the hometown communities we serve and a big part of that is being the local experts who make keeping a great looking lawn look easy," said Kurt Kane, President and CEO at TruGreen. "From the ball field to the backyard, we're the pros trusted by pros and our exciting partnership with Minor League Baseball is the perfect way to showcase that."

In addition to the revitalization initiative, the partnership features in-stadium promotional segments that offer fans discounts on lawn service, while the home team dugout makeover includes the railing, ribbons and the back wall, providing season-long exposure for the company. The partnership with local groundskeeping crews encompasses the following teams – Columbus Clingstones, Iowa Cubs, Lansing Lugnuts, OKC Comets, Portland Sea Dogs, Wichita Wind Surge, Worcester Red Sox, SWB Rail Riders, Syracuse Mets, Memphis Redbirds, Omaha Storm Chasers, San Jose Giants and Springfield Cardinals.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome TruGreen as an Official Partner of Minor League Baseball," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships at MLB. "Not only is the TruGreen home team dugout takeover a great way to express the connection between each hometown and the local TruGreen team, but the revitalization project is a powerful way for fans to be even more proud of the place they live."

Minor League Baseball is the second-highest attended professional sports league in North America (behind only Major League Baseball) and the Minors' footprint accesses over 70 percent of the US population. TruGreen operates 290 locations with a fleet of more than 14,000 associates servicing roughly four million acres of lawns each year. Since 1973, TruGreen has treated more lawns than any other service provider.

With plans starting at as little as $1 a day, TruGreen is focused on bringing affordable, quality lawn care to homes and businesses nationwide. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen and follow them on Facebook , Instagram and X .

About TruGreen®

Founded in 1973, TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider, providing lawn, tree and shrub, and pest services focused on exceeding its customers' needs. The company operates more than 290 locations across the United States and Canada, with more than 14,000 employees. TruGreen is the partner with the local, tailored solutions and science-driven expertise needed to help each outdoor living space look and feel its very best. For more than 50 years, TruGreen has stayed committed to making its customers' outdoor living space a place they can be proud of. For more information about TruGreen, visit TruGreen and follow them on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

About Minor League BaseballTM

Minor League Baseball consists of 120 teams across four classification levels (Single-A, High-A, Double-A and Triple-A) that are affiliated with Major League Baseball's 30 teams. Fans flock to MiLB games to see baseball's future stars and experience the affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of MiLB since 1901. For more information, visit MiLB .

SOURCE TruGreen