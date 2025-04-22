Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens First Location In Washington State, Bringing Year-Round, Indoor Swim Lessons Ahead Of Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise brings essential water safety lessons to Puget Sound families

Lynnwood, WA, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is proud to share that its first swim school in the state of Washington is now open in the city of Lynnwood. The 9,300 square-foot facility is located at 19715 Highway 99, Suite 102. The school resides within Lynnwood Center along Highways 99 and 524, making it easily accessible to the families of Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the surrounding areas.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's trusted program has been parent-approved for more than 30 years and is used in schools around the world to create safe and confident lifelong swimmers. The company is dedicated to putting“safety first and fun every second” into every lesson. Parents can choose from class sizes of one, two or four students to suit their child's needs. Aqua-Tots also understands that each child is unique and may need accommodations. The year-round swim school makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive and Fast Track lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level.

Franchise owners and local residents Erin and Ben Sheedy are eager to empower Seattle's youth with essential water safety skills.

"We're excited to bring Aqua-Tots Swim School to the Lynnwood community and the greater Puget Sound area," said Ben Sheedy. "Water safety is essential for every child, especially in a region surrounded by water. Our goal is to provide a welcoming, family-friendly environment where children can build confidence, develop lifesaving swimming skills, and enjoy a lifelong love of swimming."

Aqua-Tots Lynnwood features a 90-degree, 60-foot-long pool with 14 swim zones. Parents can sit back and relax in the lobby's cozy red armchairs while watching their child's class through the floor-to-ceiling glass viewing area. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity and 22 changing rooms to get ready before and after class.

Families can walk in during business hours to speak with the team, learn more about the program and take a tour of the school. They should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Follow Aqua-Tots Lynnwood's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/lynnwood/ or call (425) 225-4780.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

