Creator Of Nickelodeon Classic Cartoon Launches Award-Winning Animated Short For Streaming

Fishing for a new life takes on a new meaning for Fiego and his Magic Fish.

Creator of Nickelodeon's Rocko's Modern Life Dips Back into the Independent Film World with a New Animated Short

- Jerry Beck, Animation Historian, author, journalist ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Murray, acclaimed creator of beloved animated series such as "Rocko's Modern Life," "Camp Lazlo," and "Let's Go Luna," is thrilled to announce the streaming release of his latest project, the award-winning short film, "Fiego and the Magic Fish." Having just completed a remarkable run at 22 international film festivals and winning 9 prestigious awards, this heartfelt and poignant 2D hand-drawn animated film marks a nostalgic return for Murray to his roots as an independent animator."Fiego and the Magic Fish" is a reimagined“Fisherman's Wife” tale that showcases the journey of a broken Italian fisherman named Fiego who catches a magic fish and makes wishes to give his wife his version of the good life. This thought-provoking tale not only highlights Murray's storytelling prowess but also emphasizes the timeless appeal of“old-school” hand-drawn animation in an era dominated by digital techniques. "This film has been almost 30 years in the making" says Joe Murray. "It brings me back to the passion I had as an independent animator in the 80s and 90s, and actually implements the lessons I've learned over the years, from animated filmmaking to life in general”.The short film, completed in January 2024, is a testament to Murray's dedication to the craft of animation. It has garnered critical acclaim for its captivating visuals and touching narrative, reminding viewers of the power of imagination and perception. With its heartwarming story and stunning artistry, "Fiego and the Magic Fish" is set to delight audiences of all ages as it is made available for streaming this spring.Fans of Joe Murray's previous works can expect the same whimsical charm, relatable characters and satire that have made his creations a staple in animated storytelling. His creation“Rocko's Modern Life” for Nickelodeon still rides strong on the fan wave of 90's golden age of television animation and was recently re-booted as a special called“Static Cling” streaming on Netflix. Murray's multiple Emmy-Award winning series Camp Lazlo is firmly implanted in the legacy of Cartoon Network."Fiego and the Magic Fish" is not just a film; it's one filmmakers 30 year journey. With some wacky, wonky whimsy thrown in."Joe Murray returns to his roots as an independent animator with a perfect short film. As hilarious, as it is poignant - "Fiego" is pure delight!" - Jerry Beck, Animation Historian, author, journalist.For more information about "Fiego and the Magic Fish" and its streaming release, please visitAbout Joe Murray and Garden Box FilmsBelgian based Garden Box Films is dedicated to creating engaging and imaginative animated content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Founded by award-winning animator Joe Murray, Joe Murray Studio and Garden Box Films have produced numerous successful projects that have captivated viewers, showcasing the beauty of hand-drawn animation and heartfelt storytelling.Media Contact:Joe MurrayGarden Box Films and FilmmakerEmail: ...Phone: +32 467 09 06 90

