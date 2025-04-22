403
China Executes Man Who Murdered Japanese Boy
(MENAFN) China has carried out the execution of a man who fatally stabbed a 10-year-old Japanese boy last September, according to the Japanese embassy in China, as reported by the media.
Zhong Changchun was sentenced to death in January after attacking the child, who was walking to a Japanese school in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The tragic incident has deeply shocked both nations, escalating diplomatic tensions amid suspicions that the attack was driven by xenophobia.
The Japanese embassy expressed its grave stance on the matter, stating, "The Government of Japan considers the murder of a completely innocent child to be an unforgivable crime, and we take this execution with the utmost solemnity."
Furthermore, the Japanese government emphasized that this case would lead to a continued focus on safety measures for its citizens in China.
"In light of this incident, the Japanese government will continue to take all possible safety measures and strongly urge the Chinese side to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China."
The embassy confirmed that it had been officially notified of the execution by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
