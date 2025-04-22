Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Executes Man Who Murdered Japanese Boy

China Executes Man Who Murdered Japanese Boy


2025-04-22 09:47:05
(MENAFN) China has carried out the execution of a man who fatally stabbed a 10-year-old Japanese boy last September, according to the Japanese embassy in China, as reported by the media.

Zhong Changchun was sentenced to death in January after attacking the child, who was walking to a Japanese school in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The tragic incident has deeply shocked both nations, escalating diplomatic tensions amid suspicions that the attack was driven by xenophobia.

The Japanese embassy expressed its grave stance on the matter, stating, "The Government of Japan considers the murder of a completely innocent child to be an unforgivable crime, and we take this execution with the utmost solemnity."

Furthermore, the Japanese government emphasized that this case would lead to a continued focus on safety measures for its citizens in China.

"In light of this incident, the Japanese government will continue to take all possible safety measures and strongly urge the Chinese side to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China."

The embassy confirmed that it had been officially notified of the execution by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MENAFN22042025000045017167ID1109458498

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search