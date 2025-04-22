Bigid Unveils AI-Driven Privacy Executive Console To Redefine Privacy Intelligence And Risk Management For Privacy Leaders

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today announced the launch of its Privacy Executive Console, a transformative capability within the BigID Next platform designed to empower privacy leaders with a centralized, up-to-date view of their privacy program's performance, risk posture, and compliance status in a single, intuitive interface.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and board-level accountability for data privacy grows, organizations can no longer rely on static reports, disconnected tools, and fragmented insights. BigID's Privacy Executive Console sets a new standard by providing an identity-aware, AI-powered insights center that delivers continuous visibility, proactive risk intelligence, and automated compliance tracking - enabling privacy leaders to drive accountability, mitigate risks, and optimize privacy operations at scale.

Key capabilities include:



Unified Risk Visibility: Continuously monitor and assess privacy risks across data assets, vendors, legal entities, and cross-border data flows with continuous insights.

Data-driven Compliance: Track data subject requests, privacy assessments, and retention policies to prevent SLA violations and overdue actions.

Operational Transparency: Measure fulfillment rates, policy adherence, and key privacy KPIs - filterable by geography, business unit, or legal entity.

Executive-Ready Reporting: Interactive dashboards with drill-down capabilities to pinpoint risk hotspots, surface compliance trends, and quantify privacy program effectiveness.

Customizable Views: Tailor dashboards by role or stakeholder, providing high-level summaries for executives and detailed metrics for privacy operations. Actionable Intelligence: Seamlessly navigate from high-level analytics into specific requests, datasets, or systems to drive proactive remediation and strategic decision-making.

"Today's privacy leaders are expected to deliver impact and insight across the organization, with speed, confidence, and accuracy," said David Ray, Chief Privacy Officer at BigID. "The Privacy Executive Console empowers them with an executive lens on their privacy program, surfacing what matters most and helping teams prioritize action, without relying on manual updates or siloed tools."

Leveraging BigID's patented Identity-Aware AI, the Privacy Executive Console goes beyond traditional privacy dashboards by correlating identity data across structured and unstructured sources, mapping risk patterns, and providing actionable intelligence to accelerate decision-making. Deeply integrated across BigID's industry-leading privacy, data governance, and lifecycle management ecosystem, this dynamic solution serves as a strategic hub for Chief Privacy Officers (CPOs), privacy operations teams, and compliance leaders to align privacy initiatives with business priorities.

With BigID's Privacy Executive Console, organizations gain the first-of-its-kind AI-powered privacy intelligence platform, ensuring privacy leaders can move beyond reactive compliance and take a proactive, data-driven approach to managing risk, addressing compliance goals, and delivering operational excellence.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

SOURCE BigID

