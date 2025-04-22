403
UN Denounces U.S. Airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa Port
(MENAFN) A UN spokesperson expressed concern on Monday over the U.S. airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa oil port, which left at least five aid workers injured and contributed to a growing number of casualties. Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, highlighted the damage caused by the strikes and the continuing threats posed by the Houthi rebel group.
"We note with continued concern the airstrikes conducted by the United States on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the course of (Thursday and Friday) in and around the port of Ras Isa," Dujarric noted during a meeting. "Our humanitarian colleagues say that five humanitarian workers were confirmed injured in those strikes on Ras Isa port."
Initial reports suggest over 230 casualties, with 80 confirmed deaths. A fire that broke out at the port was only extinguished by Monday morning, but there are still concerns about fuel leaking into the Red Sea.
The spokesperson also condemned Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping, urging the group to halt these actions immediately. "We also remain deeply concerned about the ongoing missile and drone strikes conducted by the Houthis against Israel and in the Red Sea and call on the Houthis to cease such attacks immediately," Dujarric stated. "We also reiterate the call for utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities in and around Yemen."
Dujarric warned that further escalation could worsen the already fragile humanitarian crisis in "and pose grave risks to the already dire humanitarian situation." Following the airstrikes, the UN mobilized aid to support local health facilities, including trauma centers and emergency surgery units. Meanwhile, the UN mission monitoring the Hodeidah Agreement reported significant damage to the port and its infrastructure.
