Petra Cares Celebrates A Powerful Night Of Impact At The 2Nd Annual Gala

The event featured an inspiring keynote address by, the Houston philanthropist and owner of Gallery Furniture. Known for his deep-rooted commitment to the city of Houston, McIngvale shared his powerful story of resilience, generosity, and service-echoing the very values that drive Petra Cares. His heartfelt message left the audience deeply moved and motivated to make a difference.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of support from our guests, sponsors, and partners," said Brian Meza , Executive Director of Petra Cares . "Every dollar raised moves us closer to breaking the cycles of poverty, homelessness, and instability. Together, we are not only changing lives, we are building a better future for generations to come."

The evening also honored two community champions:



Honorable Judge Eric Andell , for his tireless advocacy on behalf of youth and families Chuck Kramer , Owner and CEO of Kramer Automotive, for his longstanding commitment to education and empowerment

Highlights of the evening included:



A lively reception and silent auction

A gourmet seated dinner paired with an impactful program A spirited live auction and a fun, high-energy round of "Heads or Tails"

The funds raised will directly support Petra Cares' impactful training and career development programs designed to help young adults secure stable employment in the automotive industry and beyond.

For more information about Petra Cares or to get involved, visit or contact Kimberly Elliott at: [email protected] or 281-224-3130.

About Petra Cares

Petra Cares is dedicated to supporting young adults transitioning out of foster care and homeless, at-risk youth. Our mission is to eliminate barriers and offer exceptional training opportunities to empower our students to graduate, secure employment, and build stable futures for themselves and their families, thereby creating a ripple effect of positive change for generations to come.

