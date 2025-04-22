HECM Tool Adds Smartfi's Choice Fixed Proprietary Product, Helping Forward Mortgage Brokers Step Into Reverse With Confidence

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HECM Tool, the leading reverse mortgage sales and conversion software, announced the integration of Smartfi Home Loans' Choice Fixed proprietary reverse mortgage product into its platform.

The update makes it easier than ever for traditional mortgage brokers and forward loan officers to offer reverse mortgages, including Choice Fixed, to clients. With side-by-side comparisons and intuitive visuals, the HECM Tool bridges the gap between forward and reverse lending with clarity and ease.

"We're incredibly excited to see Choice Fixed now available within the HECM Tool platform," said Kim Smith, Senior Vice President of Wholesale Lending at Smartfi®. "This partnership combines our industry leading Choice product with a game-changing tool for the wholesale channel-demonstrating Smartfi's commitment to product innovation and making reverse mortgages easy."

Choice Fixed offers fixed-rate stability, quicker closings and broader borrower eligibility than FHA-insured HECMs. Now fully integrated into the HECM Tool's visual interface, loan officers can easily compare and present both HECM and proprietary reverse mortgage options for refinance or purchase transactions.

"This is exactly what brokers have been asking for," said Joshua Evink, Vice President of Wholesale Lending at Smartfi. "The HECM Tool gives brokers the confidence to offer reverse-and now they can include one of the most competitive proprietary products in the market."

HECM Tool is the only reverse mortgage software proven to improve conversion rates by simplifying the sales process with data visualization and dynamic reporting.

With this new integration, brokers can:

- Instantly compare HECM and Choice Fixed scenarios

- Present refinance or purchase options clearly and effectively

- Educate clients visually-without technical overwhelm

- Step confidently into reverse, even with no prior experience

"Forward loan officers now have a clear path into the reverse space," said Tane Cabe, Founder and President of HECM Tool. "We're thrilled to include Choice Fixed-it's more than another product. It gives originators clarity and confidence when presenting reverse solutions."

Choice Fixed is available now for all HECM Tool subscribers, empowering brokers to grow by serving one of America's most underserved borrower groups.

About HECM Tool

HECM Tool is the premier sales platform for reverse mortgage originators, providing data visualization and scenario modeling that increases conversion rates. Learn more at .

About Smartfi Home Loans

Smartfi offers industry-leading reverse mortgage products like Choice Fixed & HECMs while delivering best-in-class service to expand access for brokers and borrowers across retail, wholesale, and consumer-direct channels.

Media Contact

Tane Cabe

[email protected]

(253) 765-5035

SOURCE HECM Toolbox

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED