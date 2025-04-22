Regrow Earns CDP Accreditation As Solutions Partner For Forest And Land Disclosures

Regrow logo

Accreditation underscores Regrow's decade-long expertise in reporting agricultural emissions and reducing scope 3 GHG emissions

- Sarah Beth Anders, Chief Commercial Officer at RegrowSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced its recognition by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) as an Accredited Solution Provider specializing in Forest and Land disclosures. This recognition reflects Regrow's nearly 10 years of experience supporting global agrifood manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers-including PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Cargill-in measuring, reporting, and reducing on-farm greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.With its CDP accreditation, Regrow is positioned to support the more than 4,800 companies disclosing forest and land impacts through CDP, providing them with the tools to report climate data accurately and build cost-effective strategies to reduce environmental impacts across agriculture value chains.Agricultural supply chains are complex, involving a web of producers, traders, processors, and manufacturers. This complexity has long made it difficult for companies to produce accurate, supply-specific climate disclosures-particularly for scope 3 emissions, which represent the majority of agrifood companies' carbon footprints. As pressure intensifies from regulators, investors, and consumers to disclose and reduce environmental impact, the need for actionable, verifiable agricultural climate data has never been greater.Regrow's platform combines proprietary remote sensing, AI, and soil carbon modeling to help companies map their unique supply regions and quantify the climate impact of their sourcing decisions. With supply data aligned to CDP disclosures and global standards like GHG Protocol, CSRD, and SBTi, Regrow enables accurate reporting while also equipping companies to take strategic action to mitigate climate impacts. The recent launch of its PlanAI solution further advances this mission by helping companies move from rough emissions estimates to tailored, high-ROI decarbonization plans.“Receiving CDP accreditation is a powerful validation of our work to bring transparency, accuracy, and actionability to agricultural climate data,” said Sarah-Beth Anders, Chief Commercial Officer at Regrow.“We're proud to help companies report climate data in compliance with global standards and then move beyond-enabling them to take measurable, high-impact steps to decarbonize their supply chains and build long-term supply resilience.”“The addition of Regrow into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued scope 3 expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data, and support them to implement leading actions to manage risks and reduce their impacts,” said Jenny Frings, CDP's Head of Accredited Solutions Providers.“We are confident that Regrow's capabilities will help companies drive climate action in their food, beverage, and fiber supply chains, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider.”###About RegrowRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today's leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow's rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Kellanova. With Regrow's Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

