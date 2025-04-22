Mattamy Homes Opens New Townhomes For Sale Near Downtown Angier, North Carolina

The community features two thoughtfully designed townhome floorplans, with new single-family homes set to debut this summer. Ranging from 1,839 to 1,851 square feet, the townhomes showcase Mattamy's signature open-concept design with airy, wide-open spaces that invite relaxation, family time and entertaining.

Each home features a spacious kitchen with an island breakfast bar that flows seamlessly into the Great Room and dining area. Upstairs, a large loft creates a natural separation between the secondary bedrooms and a generous owner's suite.

The thoughtfully designed townhomes include healthy and smart home technology, such as Ecobee smart thermostats and independent energy-efficiency certifications from ecoSelect and Home Energy Rating System (HERS).

Vaughan Farms is designed with lifestyle in mind, offering amenities like a playground, dog park, community gazebo, greenspaces and walking paths that wind around a scenic pond.

Just minutes from local breweries, parks, dining, coffee shops, and arts venues, Vaughan Farms puts homeowners close to everything downtown Angier has to offer.

Situated just off N.C. Highway 55, the community provides direct access to Raleigh-just 23 miles away-and convenient routes to U.S. Route 401 and Interstate 40, making commutes to Research Triangle Park and Fort Bragg a breeze.

"Vaughan Farms offers the best of both worlds-a quiet, natural setting that's still close to vibrant Raleigh and central North Carolina," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "We're proud to introduce a community that caters to today's homebuyers with thoughtful design, great amenities, and unbeatable location."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

