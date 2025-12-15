Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia alleged taking over village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia area

Russia alleged taking over village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia area


2025-12-15 03:37:58
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that its forces have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops captured the village of Varvarivka, located approximately 9 kilometers northwest of the frontline town of Huliaipole, a strategically significant area in the region.

Earlier, on December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin received briefings at a military command post, where Andrey Ivanayev, commander of the Eastern Military District, claimed that Russian forces had entered Huliaipole and established positions on its outskirts. Ukraine denied this claim two days later, with Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn stating on television that Russian troops were attempting to cut off Huliaipole from logistical routes and encircle the town.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that its forces repelled 19 Russian attacks targeting three settlements on the Huliaipole front, including the town itself, but made no reference to Varvarivka.

Independent verification of Russia’s claim remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN15122025000045017281ID1110480727



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search