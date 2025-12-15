403
Russia alleged taking over village in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia area
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that its forces have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops captured the village of Varvarivka, located approximately 9 kilometers northwest of the frontline town of Huliaipole, a strategically significant area in the region.
Earlier, on December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin received briefings at a military command post, where Andrey Ivanayev, commander of the Eastern Military District, claimed that Russian forces had entered Huliaipole and established positions on its outskirts. Ukraine denied this claim two days later, with Ukrainian military spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn stating on television that Russian troops were attempting to cut off Huliaipole from logistical routes and encircle the town.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff reported that its forces repelled 19 Russian attacks targeting three settlements on the Huliaipole front, including the town itself, but made no reference to Varvarivka.
Independent verification of Russia’s claim remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.
